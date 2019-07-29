HARRISONBURG — Local residents met to learn how to reduce deportations at an event called FUEGO Melts ICE, held at Asbury United Methodist Church on Saturday.
FUEGO stands for Friends United for Equity and Grassroots Organizing and is a group focused on decreasing the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, in the Valley.
“Our purpose was multiple, but one was to help bring awareness to recognition of racism in immigration policies,” said Boris Ozuna, an event organizer and lead coordinator for FUEGO Coalition in Harrisonburg.
The day included group discussions on immigration history, videos and a panel of Virginia pro-immigration activists, including Ozuna.
The group discussions centered around the history of immigration to North America and what would become the United States.
Over 50 guests were invited to take sticky notes and write their family’s reason for coming to America and place it on a timeline on a section of the wall in the meeting room.
One of the guests in the audience was Harrisonburg City Councilman Sal Romero.
“I decided to come to hear what’s going on and be in solidarity with this group and to see how I, from a citizen perspective and City Council perspective, to see how I can be more helpful to this cause,” said Romero.
Asylum and a better future are major reasons families have come to the United States, Ozuna said.
“It was important for us to have people walk through multiple laws that have discriminated against immigrants over the years,” he said. “That’s what the timeline is about.”
The videos detailed how undocumented immigrants should respond to immigration officers and examples of community organizations distancing ICE personnel from undocumented immigrants.
“The other aspect is starting to build up our community power to create infrastructure to respond when there is an emergency for ICE harassing or detaining a family,” Ozuna said of the meeting. “And also build up a community that is not collaborating with ICE.”
During the panel that followed, the speakers talked about how to best protect undocumented immigrants from deportation and how to encourage local law enforcement to cease working with ICE.
“It’s important to understand there are three sectors we are inviting to not cooperate with ICE — law enforcement, public officials and businesses,” said Ozuna.
“They need to know that ICE is an agency that breaks and violates the law, the Constitution and that does not have respect for human dignity,” he said.
In Harrisonburg, activists have already been informally checking on rumors of ICE activity, said Isabel Castillo, an organizer with Virginia Organizing, a multi-issue grassroots organization.
And some people say these suspicions of ICE activity should be put on Facebook quickly, she said.
“That just creates unnecessary chaos and fear,” Castillo said.
But an established “rapid response team” could verify rumors to increase protections for undocumented immigrants in the area, the panel said.
Castillo claims Harrisonburg police have asked people about their citizenship status.
“Harrisonburg Police Department is not Immigration and Customs Enforcement and should not be asking for immigration status — period,” she said, to applause from the crowd.
Teaching undocumented immigrants their rights in dealing with law enforcement is also vital, Castillo said.
In Charlottesville, there is an emergency line for undocumented immigrants to get legal advice when interacting with immigration officers, said said Luis Oyola, a community organizer from Charlottesville and staff member of the Legal Aid Justice Center, a legal group with offices across Virginia.
He also described how immigrants, in Charlottesville, for example, are not just from Latin American countries.
“There are a lot of Cameroonian, Ghanian, Angolan refugees at the border right now seeking asylum,” Oyola said.
Rockingham County Jail will hold inmates for ICE after an inmate has already been booked.
“We in the county or in the city have all the power to say ‘you need to stop this collaboration — this is harming your community,'” Ozuna said.
Daily News-Record inquiries to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson were not answered by press time.
Hutcheson has indicated that he will continue to cooperate with ICE and federal law enforcement agencies, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
