HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg SmileMakers is giving away a free smile makeover to a veteran as part of its My Free Smile program, which provides free dental services worth up to $10,000.
Until Nov. 11, veterans can submit their story and a photo of their smile for a chance to win the contest.
“We tend to see lots of veterans rely on Veterans Affairs benefits,” said Dr. Ian Bernard with Harrisonburg SmileMakers. “The benefits aren’t there and sometimes it is a struggle to get dental, vision or health coverage.”
Bernard served active duty from 2005-09, spending a year in South Korea before returning to complete his service in the United States.
He said he looks to give back to those who have served, adding that “there is always so much good to do at home.”
“I am excited to meet the veteran and see a life change,” Bernard said.
Harrisonburg SmileMakers has offered the free smile makeover to two veterans in the past, but this year will be the first time a contest is done to select the winner.
Jill Hostetter, practice manager at Harrisonburg SmileMakers, said the practice wanted to find a way to give back to the veteran community, beginning its participation in My Free Smile.
It is a statewide program offering not only smile makeovers, but hair and clothing makeovers as well, according to its website.
“Having a beautiful, healthy smile that you’re proud to show off is important in making great first impressions and having increased self-esteem,” Bernard said in a press release. “With My Free Smile, we hope to positively impact the life of the chosen candidate — not only increasing his or her self-confidence, but improving their oral health in the process.”
Candidates can apply at www.MyFreeSmile.org. The winner will be announced approximately two weeks after applications have closed.
The smile makeover would be completed over an extended period of time and once complete, a final reveal of the winner’s makeover will be held at Harrisonburg SmileMakers.
For more information on My Free Smile, call 540-432-9036.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.