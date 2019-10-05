HARRISONBURG — After years of friendship and fighting fires together, Broadway natives Anthony Whetzel and Noah Keller both became master firefighters for Rockingham County in 2008.
“We really drove each other, and it was enjoyable to really have that brotherhood-slash-rivalry at the same time,” said Keller, now a captain for Rockingham County.
A decade later in 2018, Whetzel, who was 33 at the time, died due to cancer — a leading cause being carcinogens from fires, according to Jeremy Holloway, chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
In memoriam of Whetzel and other firefighters across the nation who died in service, local fire departments and landmarks were basked in red lights from Sunday to Friday this week for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.
“We truly believe in honoring the cause of the firefighter,” said Ian Bennett, chief of the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
The inseparable duo of Whetzel and Keller rose through the ranks together as Whetzel became a captain in fall 2014, shortly before Keller became a captain in spring 2015.
“We got up to that level in our profession by pushing each other,” Keller said.
Though Keller and Whetzel had known each other since grade school, and even played varsity football together at Broadway High School, it wasn’t until they started volunteering at the Broadway fire station in 2004 that their friendship really blossomed.
They also shared interests in hunting and both were sports fans, though Whetzel cheered for the University of Virginia and Keller rooted for Ohio State.
After becoming captains, though, they often worked away from one another, sometimes on other sides of the county, Keller said.
However, they still stayed in constant contact, and by 2016, the friends lived in the same subdivision in Broadway with their wives and young children.
But something was off.
During one of their golf games, Whetzel mentioned to Keller just how sick he was feeling.
“I knew that something — just from the friendship I had with him — something was seriously wrong,” Keller said.
Shortly after, Whetzel received his cancer diagnosis.
When Keller heard the news, he cried in the bay of the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department.
“I knew he was a fighter and he was going to give it all he had — and he did,” Keller said.
Whetzel’s fight with cancer and subsequent death increased the brotherhood in the local firefighting community, Keller said.
“I think what we found in all of coming together for Anthony that we all need each other — doing the job we do,” Keller said. “You need those brothers to lean on because they’re the only ones who know what going on those really bad calls are like.”
Whetzel worked even while undergoing chemotherapy, but died on Sept. 15, 2018.
Light the Night is “a way for us to remember him, and the other firefighters who are looking down on us are still with us in heart,” Holloway said.
“It means a lot to us that people are remembering Anthony and other firefighters, such as Eddie Caracofe,” Holloway said.
Caracofe, a Bridgewater volunteer fireman, died of smoke inhalation while fighting a fire at Jess’ Quick Lunch in downtown Harrisonburg in 1979, according to previous Daily News-Record reports.
To Keller, being a fireman isn’t just about putting out fires, but also helping the community in other ways too, such as pumping water out of basements and helping older residents with heavy loads.
“We’re here to help everybody — and that light means we’re always going to be here,” Keller said. “And my brothers in that building are there for those people.”
