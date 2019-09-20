FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Supporting “Mountains of Opportunity,” homefolk will share fun, food, toe-tapping music and historic displays with family and friends for the 51st Annual Treasure Mountain Festival in Franklin this weekend.
Franklin will open its doors, close its streets and discover a potpourri of festival fun, including historic exhibits, heritage craft demonstrations, window displays, quilt and needlework examples, and a giant flea market. Contests are planned among muzzleloaders, mustache/beard raisers, turkey callers, owl hooters, pumpkin growers and heritage costumes wearers.
The Treasure Mountain Festival was named for the events following the destruction of two local forts by Shawnee Indians during April 1758. After pillaging and burning Fort Upper Tract, leaving no survivors, the Shawnee attacked and burned Fort Seybert outside Franklin, taking a few women and children prisoners after scalping the older men.
Settlers not killed in the massacre were taken north along the Indian Trail that crosses South Fork Mountain through Dean’s Gap and Greenawalt Gap to the site of Fort Upper Tract. From there they journeyed through Germany Valley and Seneca, to an Indian village in the Ohio River Valley.
The valued possessions and treasures belonging to the settlers were placed in an iron kettle, carried by two Shawnee with a pole inserted through the handle. According to the legend, the kettle was hidden somewhere along the trail, when the Shawnee tired, fell behind and later rejoined the captives without the kettle.
Some of the captives escaped, returned to Pendleton County and related what had happened. Many people have searched for this ancient kettle of gold, but it has never been found.
What has been discovered are the more important treasures of mountain beauty, clean air, sparkling streams and rivers, rock formations, caves and fertile fields — the treasures and heritage of the mountains, providing “mountains of opportunity” for all to enjoy.
Constance “Connie” Roach Waggy will officiate as the 2019 TMF Parade Grand Marshall on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Musical treasures featured during this TMF are performances by American Pride, Tommy Wood, Vapor 4:14, the Fly Birds, Bear Hill Bluegrass, the Keplinger Bluegrass Band, Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters, the Redeeming Grace Worship Band, The Strings (PCHS), and Maysville Express.
Crafts and demonstrations include cooperage, wool spinning, basket weaving, hand-quilting, knitting, woodworking, chainsaw carving and blacksmithing.
The food on sale in booths around the town is prepared by various civic organizations, clubs, churches and school sports boosters as their main annual fundraisers.
Homemade goodies include corn bread and beans; pork tenderloin, crab cake and country ham sandwiches; cotton candy; caramel apples; beef, chicken and pork barbecue; funnel cakes; buckwheat cakes; sausage gravy; snow cones; pizza; homemade pies; and cottage fries.
During the festival, a free shuttle bus service traveling from the Main Street festival headquarters at the town parking lot to the Pendleton Community Building parking lot to the Boggs House Museum and back will be running continuously today from 3 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and 4:30 to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No pets are allowed on the buses.
No parking will be allowed on the parade route from Great Valu along Main Street to the Community Building on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m to provide an emergency rescue and fire lane should it be needed.
The festival events each day include:
Bus ride — all around town for free.
Food stands — all around town.
Quilt and Needlework Show — Community Center.
Craft Sales and Heritage Demonstrations — TMF Building, Main Street and the Community Building.
Country Store — TMF Building.
Used Book Sale — Library basement.
Flea Market — TMF Flea Market Building.
Antique cars, trucks, tractors, engines display — Pendleton Senior and Family Services’ parking lot.
Window Displays — All Around Town.
Music — Town Parking Lot and Community Building Parking Lot.
The festival schedule includes:
Today
8 a.m. — Flea Market Opens.
9 a.m. — Craft Building, Country Store, Quilt Show Open.
9 a.m. — Quilt Show Silent Auction Begins.
10 a.m. — Boggs House, Book Sale open.
11:30 a.m. — Tea Room Opens, Community Building.
Noon — Campsite opens at Fort Seybert.
1:30 p.m. — Tea Room Closes.
1:30 p.m. — Historical Walking Tour, Courthouse steps.
2 p.m. — Vapor 4:14, Town Parking Lot.
3 p.m. — Youth Heritage Pageant, Main Stage,
4 p.m. — Book Sale Closes.
4 p.m. — Keplinger Bluegrass, Town Parking Lot.
5 p.m. — Boggs House Closes.
6 p.m. — The Fly Birds, Town Parking Lot.
6 p.m. — American Pride, Main Stage.
6:30 p.m. — Beard and Mustache Contest, Courthouse steps.
7 p.m. — “The Wild Women of Winedale,” Smith Creek Playhouse.
8 p.m. — Old Time Street Music and Dancing, Town Parking Lot.
8 p.m. — Quilt Show Silent Auction Closes.
8 p.m. — Flea Market, Craft Building, Country Store and Quilt Show Close.
8 p.m. — American Pride, Main Stage.
Saturday
7 a.m. — Treasure Hunt begins — clues at Headquarters and Chamber Office.
8 a.m. — Antique cars, trucks, tractors, Pendleton Sr. Family Parking Lot.
8 a.m. — Flea Market Opens.
9 a.m. — Craft Building, Country Store, Book Sale and Quilt Show Open.
9 a.m. — WELD Morning Radio Show, Town Parking Lot.
9 a.m. — Hit and Miss Engines, Bowling Alley Parking Lot.
9 a.m. — Muzzleloader Shoot, Old Fort at Fort Seybert.
9 a.m. — Horseshoe Pitch, Singles, Town Park.
9:30 a.m. — Children’s Games and Contests, Town Park.
9:30 a.m. — Pumpkin Weigh-In, Main Stage area.
9:30 a.m. — Second Set of Treasure Hunt Clues Released.
10 a.m. — Boggs House and Book Sale Open.
- 10 a.m. — Civil War Camps open, Courthouse Lawn.
10 a.m. — Historical Walking Tour, Courthouse steps.
10 a.m. — Little Switzerland Cloggers, Main Stage.
11 a.m. — Juanita Fireball and The Continental Drifters, Town Parking Lot.
11:30 a.m. — Tea Room Opens, Community Building.
Noon — Pumpkin Contest Winner Announced, Main Stage.
Noon — Judging of Period Costumes, Main Stage.
1 p.m. — Multi High School Reunion, Franklin Moose Lodge.
1 p.m. — Maysville Express, Town Parking Lot.
1 p.m. — Juanita Fireball and the Continental Drifters — Main Stage.
1 p.m. — Puppet Show, Main Street Methodist Church.
1 p.m. — Final Set of Treasure Hunt Clues Released.
1:30 p.m. — Tea Room Closes.
3 p.m. — Quilt Show Silent Auction Closes.
3 p.m. — TMF Parade, Great Value to Courthouse.
4 p.m. — Muzzleloader Shoot Ends.
4 p.m. — Auction at Fort Seybert.
4 p.m. — Book Sale Closes.
4:30 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament. Town Park Ball Field.
5 p.m. — The Strings, Town Parking Lot.
5:15 p.m. — Treasure Hunt Key Opening Ceremony, Main Stage.
5 p.m. — Boggs House and Book Sale Close.
6 p.m. — Tommy Wood, Main Stage.
6 p.m. — Bear Hill Bluegrass, Town Parking Lot.
7 p.m. — Reenactment: Burning of Fort Seybert, Fort Seybert.
7 p.m. — “The Wild Women of Winedale,” Smith Creek Playhouse.
8 p.m. — Tommy Wood, Main Stage.
8 p.m. — Old Time Street Music and Dancing, Town Parking Lot.
8 p.m. — Flea Market, Craft Building, Quilt Show and Country Store Close.
Sunday
7 a.m. — Franklin Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, Thorn Spring Park.
8 a.m. — Flea Market Opens.
9 a.m. — Craft Building, Country Store Open.
9 a.m. — Redeeming Grace Worship Band, Town Parking Lot.
10 a.m. — Quilt Show Opens.
11:30 a.m. — Tea Room Opens, Community Building.
Noon — Boggs House Museum and Book Sale Opens.
Noon — Muzzleloader Shoot, the Old Fort, Fort Seybert.
Noon — Horseshoe Pitch, Doubles, Town Park.
1 p.m. — Raffle Drawing and Quilt Show Closes.
1 p.m. — Turkey calling, Owl Hooting Contest, Main Stage.
1:30 p.m. — Tea Room Closes.
2 p.m. — “The Wild Women of Winedale,” Smith Creek Playhouse.
3 p.m. — Flea Market, Crafts, Boggs House and Country Store Close.
4 p.m. — Book Sale Closes.
