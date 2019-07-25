PETERSBURG, W.Va. — For the 99th year, the Tri-County Fair in Petersburg will showcase the “best in summer” for Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties.
This 2019 fair will feature homemade, homegrown and farm raised items in agriculture/horticulture and display youthful showmanship of carefully raised livestock.
It will offer a bushel of family fun from Saturday to Aug. 3 at the Petersburg Fairgrounds and provide a treasured homecoming for friends and neighbors.
Fairgoers will financially support youth enterprises, local churches and civic groups, while enjoying a fair queen scholarship pageant, livestock showing and judging, country music, a horseshow, good eats and amusement rides.
Various activities include a pig scramble, a power wheels derby, a lumberjack competition, a demolition derby, a pig scramble, a lamb/goat costume contest, and a mutin’ bustin’ — sheep rodeo. Other competitions feature art, horses and pets.
General admission to the fairgrounds is free for children younger than 6; $2 for children, age 6 to 12; and $5 for all others.
Continuous shuttle bus service from the Petersburg High School parking area to the main gate will operate for the public each evening at various evening hours.
The Tri-County Fair schedule is as follows:
Saturday, July 27
8 a.m.: 4H/FFA Junior Horse Show.
Noon: Horse Show.
1-5 p.m: Enter exhibits: Farm Products, Applied Arts, Baked Goods, Canning, Flowers, Art and Photography.
6 p.m.: Horse Show Games.
Sunday, July 28
9 A.M. — 4 P.M.: Check in Beef, Sheep, Goats, Rabbits,, Poultry.
4 p.m.: Livestock Exhibitors’ Meeting/Clinic.
Vesper, following meeting at livestock arena.
7 p.m.: Brian Free & Assurance gospel music, Main Stage.
Monday, July 29
Gates Open 8 a.m.
8-9:30 a.m.: Check in Feeder Calf.
10 a.m.: Breeding Cattle Show.
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Feeder Calf Show.
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Beef Showmanship.
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Beef Skill-a-Thon
4 p.m.: Exhibits Open, Main Exhibit Building.
6 p.m.: Rides Open.
7 P.m.: Pig Scramble, arena.
7:30 p.m.: Queen Scholarship Pageant, Main Stage.
10 p.m.: Release Breeding Cattle.
Tuesday, July 30
Gates Open, 8 a.m.
10 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Lamb Show.
1 p.m.: Breeding Sheep Show.
4 p.m.: Exhibits Open, Main Exhibit Building.
6 p.m.: Mutin’ Bustin’, Livestock Arena.
6 p.m.: Rides open.
7 p.m.: Pig Scramble, Livestock Arena.
8 p.m.: Travis Tritt, Main Stage.
10 p.m.: Release Breeding Sheep.
Wednesday, July 31
Gates Open, 8 a.m.
7-10 a.m.: Check in Market Hogs.
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Sheep Showmanship, Livestock Arena.
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Goat/Sheep Skill-a-Thon.
2 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Goat Showmanship, Livestock Arena.
4 p.m.: Exhibits open — Main Exhibit Building
6 p.m.: 2019 Tri-County Parade
6 p.m.: Rides open.
7 p.m.: Lumberjack Competition.
8:30 p.m.: Cow Chip Bingo.
9 p.m.: Awards — parade winners.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Gates Open, 8 a.m.
10 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Goat Show, Livestock Arena.
12:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Fitting Contest.
4 p.m.: Exhibits open.
5 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Steer Show, Livestock Arena.
5:30 p.m.: Pedal Power Contest, Stage.
6 p.m.: Rides open.
6 p.m.: Power Wheels Derby, ages 3-5.
6:30 p.m.: Power Wheels Derby, ages 6-10.
7 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Market Hog Show, Livestock Arena.
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby.
Friday, Aug. 2
Gates Open, 8 a.m.
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA Swine Showmanship, Livestock Arena.
2 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Skill-a-Thon/Ag Olympics.
4 p.m.: Exhibits Open.
5 p.m.: Master Showmanship Competition, Livestock Arena.
6 p.m.: Rides open.
7:30 p.m.: Lamb/Goat Costume Contest.
8 p.m.: Steve Smith, Small Stage.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Gates Open, 8:30 a.m.
10 a.m.: Pet Show.
Noon: 4-H/FFA Livestock Awards, Livestock Arena.
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale.
2 p.m.: Exhibits open.
5 p.m.: Rides open.
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby.
9 p.m.: Release exhibits departments E, F, G, H, I, J, K, Pageant.
