HARRISONBURG — United States Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va., announced on Wednesday that 11 airports will receive federal funding from the United States Department of Transportation, including Luray Caverns Airport and Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
Funding from DOT surpasses $23 million to support improvement projects across Virginia.
“We’re excited to announce that these federal dollars will benefit 11 Virginia airports,” the senators said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing how these grants will help improve safety and increase efficiency at airports all across the Commonwealth.”
Funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program that supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports located across the nation, according to a press release.
Luray Caverns Airport received more than $1.2 million for the construction of an apron, or the area on an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled or boarded.
The airport had announced the intent to construct an apron in August 2018, according to the FAA Airport Improvement Program Grant Detail Report.
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport received $300,000 to construct a taxiway and acquire safety and security equipment.
“We appreciate the efforts of our legislators to secure that funding,” said Gregory Campbell, executive director of SVRA. “The funding will go towards designing the new taxiway that the airport commission plans to build that will allow for growing businesses.”
SVRA is also working on constructing a $3 million commercial aircraft hangar and fuel storage facility after its airport commission determined it was necessary to acquire, construct and equip aircraft hangar facilities by installing or replacing all or portions of the fuel farm tanks and to pay issuance costs in connection with financing.
Campbell told the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors during a meeting on Sept. 11 that the airport has four hangars that are “100% full with a growing waiting list.”
Other airports that received funding include Washington Dulles International Airport, Manassas Regional Airport, Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, Leesburg Executive Airport, Richmond International Airport, Lynchburg Regional Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose Airport and Virginia Highlands Airport.
