HARRISONBURG — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the kickoff for one of the American Cancer Society’s fundraisers, Real Men Wear Pink.
For the entire month of October, volunteers participating in the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign will raise breast cancer awareness by wearing pink and competing to be the top fundraiser.
“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said Natalie Massing, community development manager for the American Cancer Society, in a press release. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”
The Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley Campaign has 18 volunteers, but more are welcomed, according to Massing.
“There is no limit to how many men can join the campaign,” Massing said.
As of Tuesday, the candidates listed on the American Cancer Society’s website are Steven Faught, Patrick Lintner, Christopher Greene, Jerry Liles, Kyle Prichard, Kyle Rogers, Isai Bradshaw, Kirby Dean, David Edwards, Nicholas Pearl, Justin Rowling, Bill Freeman and John Otsuki.
Massing said the fundraising goal for this year is $75,000.
“Last year we raised $50,000 and was the No. 1 team in the state,” Massing said. “This year we are hoping to make it bigger and better.”
Local business owner Paul Riner has raised over $20,000 for the American Cancer Society, making him the No. 1 “Real Man” in Virginia this year. Riner plans to raise more money during the next fundraising cycle.
“My mom, Sandy, passed away due to cancer almost five years ago,” Riner said in a press release. “This was her goal: to do all she could not to give cancer the last word, and she didn’t. She fought. She’s the inspiration behind my personal Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley Campaign. Mom and the courageous folks who battle cancer, win or lose, with a love for life, and those around them, inspire me.”
Massing said she is grateful to the Real Men Wear Pink participants for “lending their voices to this cause and fighting for everyone affected by breast cancer.”
For more information about breast cancer or participating in the Real Men Wear Pink in the Valley Campaign, call 218-5015 or visit realmenwearpinkacs.org/harrisonburgVA.
