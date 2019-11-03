Editor’s Note: The Harrisonburg Police Department initially reported a driver for Uber was involved in a dispute over a parking space. HPD has since clarified that the suspect was driving for Lyft. HPD also initially provided the wrong age for the suspect. The story has been updated to reflect the new information.City police arrested a Lyft driver accused of firing a gun during a dispute over a parking space.
According to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Ryan C. Liskey, 31, of Harrisonburg, is charged with brandishing a firearm, assault and battery, and reckless handling of a firearm.
Officers went to the 1400 block of Devon Lane at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a gunshot in the area, the release says.
Police determined Liskey, while driving for the ride-hailing service, got into an altercation with residents in the area over a parking spot.
The altercation became physical after Liskey pepper-sprayed a victim. A witness tried to intervene, and Liskey pulled out a pistol and fired it, the release says.
Police recovered the pistol and a shell casing at the scene.
Police believe the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 437-2650. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
