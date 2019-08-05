BROADWAY — A serious, multiple-vehicle crash has resulted in the closure of both lanes on Brocks Gap Road, according to reports.
Virginia State Police are currently investigating and the Virginia Department of Transportation reported the road closure. The crash is near the intersection of Turley Creek Lane and Brocks Gap Road, according to reports from law enforcement.
One helicopter has reportedly been called to the scene.
This is a developing story and more details will be reported as they become available.