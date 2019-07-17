HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects of a recent credit card fraud that occurred at Lowe's Home Improvement store on July 8, according to a press release.
The suspects are described as Hispanic males in their late 20s or early 30s. One is dressed in a shirt and tie and the other was seen wearing jean shorts with a striped shirt.
The alleged victim was still in possession of the physical card, leading detectives to believe that the card information was likely compromised from a skimmer and cloned by the suspects, according to the release.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Randall Life at 540-437-2690. To submit information anonymously, contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).