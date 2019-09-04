HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg City Public Schools is inviting all members of the community to attend a public summit to launch their strategic planning process.
The summit will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Harrisonburg High School auditorium.
The School Board and the superintendent realize the importance of involving the community in this process and hope for a diverse and extensive audience in attendance, said Kelly Lineweaver, coordinator of policy and communication for the school division.
The purpose of the strategic planning process is to identify the values, mission and strategic goals that will guide academic programming, support services, the selection and retention of a high-quality, diverse workforce and continuing involvement with our families and the community.
The school division has engaged Cambridge Strategic Services to facilitate an objective and reflective process. On Thursday, the group will give a presentation covering the process and the timeline for developing the school division’s strategic plan and ask for audience questions, Lineweaver said.
She did not know how many people are expected Thursday but “hopefully the auditorium will be packed.”
The school division has been canvassing the city and sharing information with organizations in the hope of drawing as many people from a variety of backgrounds and involvement to the summit.
For more information about the summit, visit the school division website at harrisonburg.k12.va.us/.
