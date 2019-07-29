HARRISONBURG — When Amanda Poole, the communications director for Asbury United Methodist Church, was a history student at Eastern University in St. David’s, Pa., during 1999, she took a sociology course with a teacher named Tony Campolo.
But he wasn’t just any teacher.
Campolo, 84, has been a lifelong activist and religious leader who served as Bill Clinton’s religious adviser during his presidency from 1993 to 2001.
Poole reached out to Campolo to come and speak to the congregation, which he did twice on Sunday, during the church’s 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services in a sermon titled “Love Changes Everything.”
Asbury United Methodist seeks to have about two guest speakers a year, Poole said, and she thought having Campolo speak would be great.
“He was just such a dynamic speaker and has an international name,” he said. “We were hoping to have an opportunity to invite people to Asbury and hear somebody who has lived such an interesting life and has a huge heart for Jesus.”
Campolo is actually an American Baptist, a denomination of Protestant Christianity with 1.3 million members and the fifth-largest Christian denomination in the United States.
In 2015, Campolo was a prominent member of the American evangelical community and surprised many by his support of gay marriage.
“Four years ago, I came out with a statement where I felt the time had come to affirm gay marriage in the church,” Campolo said. “That had tremendous ramifications as I knew it would.”
Campolo thinks his support for gay marriage helped to increase people’s faith and attendance in the church.
Though he admits he is an evangelical in terms of religious teachings, he believes the term has been politicized, he said.
“I don’t think Jesus is either a Republican or a Democrat,” Campolo said.
Even today, Campolo still ministers and fundraises for inner city programs and job creation programs, where his past work first brought him to the attention of Clinton decades ago.
In Clinton’s first State of the Union address, Clinton called Campolo his “good friend” when talking about successes in inner city programs.
They two had never met before, and Campolo remembers almost falling out his chair.
The next day the president called Campolo and asked Campolo for his response to the previous night’s address.
“I said in the circles I run in, when a Democratic president endorses you, that’s not a good sign,” Campolo said with a laugh.
While Clinton’s religious adviser, Campolo stayed at Eastern University as a teacher and would pay for his own transportation to Washington, D.C.
“I paid my own fare so just so I wouldn’t be an employee of the U.S. government or in any way taking money for the U.S. government,” he said.
He also frequently was on calls with Clinton about a myriad of subjects, including the social work Campolo was affiliated with, both in American inner cities and developing nations.
One such situation Campolo made the president aware of was situation in which a woman in government-subsidized housing could not host a Bible study in her home because of the separation between church and state.
“Of course, it was all policy up until the Lewinsky scandal, and then everything changed,” Campolo said.
In 1998, news broke a secret relationship between Clinton and 22-year-old staffer Monica Lewinsky. Clinton had been married to his wife, Hillary Clinton, since 1975.
“We were meeting with him weekly and I was on the phone with him after the scandal just about every day praying with him, helping him to handle the mess he’d gotten himself into,” Campolo said.
And he was successful in that, as the Clintons are still married today.
Today, Campolo still keeps in touch with Bill Clinton, he said. He also still teaches at Eastern University and continues to speak at various churches about 150 times a year.
“I know it has somewhat of an impact, and the reasons I say this is that people don’t remember too many of the things you say, but they remember the stories you tell,” Campolo said.
