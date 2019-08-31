WEYERS CAVE — Ian Heatwole starts his day just like any other dairy farmer — checking in on his cattle. But what makes his operation different than most in the county is that he can monitor his herd from a computer.
Fox Run Farms LLC made the transition to automation in 2018. The dairy farm is operated almost entirely through robotics with the hands-on work left to the machines.
Heatwole comes from a long line of dairy farmers — his father and grandfather were dairymen. In 1986, Fox Run Farms became operational.
Since opening the farm, the dairy industry has been changing. With a combination of poor milk prices and an overproduction of milk, the amount of dairy producers have been decreasing over the years.
“We knew it was time to do something,” Heatwole said.
The 1986 facility had to be transformed into a more up-to-date operation that could be equipped for automation.
“It was a 30-year investment,” Heatwole said. “The barn was ‘turned on’ in April 2018.”
Making the transition into automation, however, was not something new to Heatwole.
“We had a computer feeder in 1996 and stared with robotic dairy feeders for our calves in 2013,” Heatwole said. “It was just something that has always been a part of what we have done.”
Heatwole said he has “never been scared” of technology and thought it was fun.
Daily Dairy Operations
By the time Heatwole arrives to the farm in the morning, his 210 cattle have already been feed and possibly milked.
The Lely Vector is an automated feeder that provides feed to the cattle every hour.
With some guidance from Heatwole as to how much and how many ingredients need to be made for the feed, the Vector follows along a path encompassing the outer edge of the barn.
The Vector pushes the already placed feed closer to the cattle while simultaneously checking the levels to see if more needs to be dropped off.
The outer rim of the barn is separated into seven feeding areas so the Vector knows where to place more feed and where to go. Once the Vector completes its round, it returns to “home base” where it can charge and be re-filled.
If the Vector notices during its rounds that an area is low on feed, it will return to home base once the round is complete, get more feed and return to that area immediately. Heatwole said it takes less than an hour of work to feed all of the cattle.
“The bottom line, automation does a better job than I can,” Heatwole said.
Since the cattle are “in charge,” Heatwole starts his day logging into the computer system that will show him the cows needing attention first. Each cow has a collar paired with a number that tracks activity. The computer system shows if a cow is showing signs of illness or hasn’t been milked lately.
Heatwole said the system provides “more individual interaction with the specific cow for a specific amount of time rather than the whole herd.”
During the time Heatwole is doing the day’s, the cows are getting milked on their own time.
“[The cows] are totally on their own doing whatever they jolly well please,” Heatwole said.
Cows can be milked anywhere from one to five times a day, with a four-hour minimum between each milking. When the cow wants to be milked, it walks into the milking area that holds four automated stations. The door of each station will close so the cow can stay in place while eating pellets as a treat.
The collar on the cows tracks when they have been milked. If they were milked within four hours, the station door will open to let the cow know it is not time to be milked.
When it is time to be milked, the cows’ activity collar holds information to notify the robotic milking system which teat produces milk. The monitor for the milking system displays the percentage of milk being received, the flow rate and if the cow is sick. It takes roughly five minutes from the moment the cow enters the milking station to when the process is complete.
Information gathered during milking is stored in the activity collar as well as the online system Heatwole can monitor on his phone and computer.
The barn is also equipped with an automated waste collection system which cuts two hours worth of labor, according to Heatwole.
“I am still here twice a day,” Heatwole said. “The labor didn’t reduce, it just turned into different things to do.”
Transitioning To New Technology
“It has been a learning curve,” Heatwole said. “It was a challenge moving from traditional to robotic milking because the cows have to be trained to a new system which is tricky.”
Heatwole said there are three milestones when going into automation: three days, three weeks and three months.
“By three months, you can walk away from 90% of the animals who have figured it out and then focus on the other 10%,” Heatwole said.
As time went on, Heatwole said the cows’ demeanor changed.
“They are not as stressed,” Heatwole said. “There is a certain calmness in the cows and you can walk among them.”
Although Heatwole has not seen a market increase, he has seen signs that production will increase.
The labor per cow has decreased since the transition, with the amount of staff needed to operate on the farm decreased to four full-time employees and two part-time employees.
Heatwole said that to his knowledge, he is one of possibly six dairy farms in the Valley to transition into automation, but it is becoming more common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.