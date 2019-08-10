BROADWAY — David Cash was 2 years old when his brother, Marshall “Steve” Cash, was sent to the Central Virginia Training Center.
Steve Cash was born in Augusta County and began developing physical and mental disabilities at a young age.
“As a young child, he was very active,” David Cash said, adding that once his brother developed disabilities the “community didn’t accept him.”
In 1957, Steve Cash was sent to CVTC, one of Virginia’s state-run complexes for people with physical and intellectual disabilities. He was 10 years old at the time.
It would be 57 years before Steve Cash would be able to put CVTC behind him.
Operations are winding down at the Lynchburg facility, which is slated to close next year following a settlement with the Department of Justice. In 2011, the DOJ found that Virginia’s treatment of people with disabilities in the training centers violated their civil rights. The following year, a settlement was reached with plans to transition most of the patients to community-based programs.
Dr. Hughes Melton, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, told a legislative subcommittee last week that the state has made “excellent progress” in transitioning patients, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Forty-five people still live in the Lynchburg center, and most have plans for where to go when they leave. Some families, however, are opposed to the closure and say other options aren’t sufficient to provide the necessary care, The Associated Press reported.
Steve Cash, now 72, spent the majority of his life at CVTC.
During his time at CVTC, Steve Cash would be visited by his brother, David Cash, and his parents about once or twice a month. Every six weeks, Steve’s family would bring him home for the weekend.
“I have been going there for as long as I can remember,” David Cash said.
David Cash said when Steve Cash arrived at CVTC in 1957, there were more than 3,000 residents. By the time Steve Cash left five years ago, there were roughly 350 residents left.
Coming back into the community meant finding a new place to call home — which Pleasant View made possible with open arms.
Founded in 1971, Pleasant View provides support to individuals who remain in their own homes or can live on their own. Through residential support service, Pleasant View provides intensive, individualized training to those with intellectual disabilities and at least one other disability, according to its website. Through this, Steve Cash was able to call Broadway his new home.
“[Coming back into the community] has been an extremely positive thing,” David Cash said. “It is a positive thing for his physical and social needs, which have greatly improved by being back in the community.”
Steve Cash spends most of his days at center-based day support provided at Pleasant View in Harrisonburg and Broadway. Steve Cash is able to receive training in academic skills, sensory stimulation, community integration, computer training and learn daily living skills in classroom and community settings.
“[Steve] is much more social now,” David Cash said. “He lives in a normal environment with six other people, he eats normally, wears normal clothing, he goes bowling…he does as much normal things as possible.”
David Cash said he wished he could have moved his brother out of CVTC 25 years ago, but it was hard to take him out of that environment back then. With CVTC and Pleasant View working together, the transition for Steve Cash was as easy as possible.
David Cash hopes the community will become more involved and education about the needs and welfare of those with disabilities continues to improve.
