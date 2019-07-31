HARRISONBURG — Starting Thursday, the Rockingham County Fairgrounds will be home to several agricultural events, including dairy shows and farmer appreciation dinners.
The events are sponsored by the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Rockingham County Office and the Virginia Holstein Association.
The agriculture-filled week will begin with the Virginia Summer Dairy Show. Starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, attendees can watch the Virginia Dairy Color Breeds Show followed by the Shenandoah Valley Holstein Show at 6 p.m.
The shows will continue into Saturday with the Virginia Holstein Summer Show at 9 a.m.
Jeremy Daubert, a dairy agent with the Rockingham County Office, said Tuesday that there were more than 160 entries for all three shows. Roughly 50 animals will be featured during each show.
Farm and Family Safety Day will be held from 4-10 p.m. Friday.
Starting the safety day will be a Fit to Farm exhibit with Jessica Wilburn with the North Carolina Agromedicine Institute.
The safety day event will also feature exhibits on fire safety, electric line safety, silo and manure gas, and skid loader safety.
Later in the evening, an appreciation dinner for dairy farmers will be held from 6-8 p.m. Daubert said 400 people are expected to attend the dinner. This will be the second year the Virginia Cooperative Extension has hosted the appreciation dinner.
The events will come to an end on Aug. 7 with the 4-H and FFA Livestock Show and Sale Pen Set up.
Daubert said he is hoping the events will allow attendees to learn how to be more aware of the dangers on the farm and raise safety awareness.
