As Republicans hold a majority in the House of Delegates and Senate by only one seat in both chambers, Virginia has become an election fundraising powerhouse, with money going to campaigns at record levels, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
On Nov. 5, voters in Greene County and parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna and Rockingham counties will choose between incumbent Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Democratic challenger Elizabeth Alcorn, of Dyke, in Greene County.
The district includes Elkton and parts of McGaheysville and Penn Laird.
As of Sept. 30, Bell had raised more than $453,000, while Alcorn had raised nearly $87,000 — less than 20% of Bell’s haul.
While a majority of Alcorn’s donations were for $100 or less, those contributions amounted to $19,121 — less than a quarter of her total fundraising.
Slightly more than half Alcorn’s funds, $44,202, came from 130 sources. The largest donor was Win Virginia, a Democratic political action committee led by Peter Volosin, which gave $11,700.
Volosin ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 Democratic primary for the 6th District House of Representatives, ultimately losing to Jennifer Lewis. Republican Ben Cline went on to beat Lewis to represent the 6th District in Washington, D.C.
Alcorn’s next two largest contributors of $100 or more were the Clean Virginia Fund, a green energy advocacy group, and Sonjia Smith, who both gave $2,500.
Smith is an active Democratic donor, having given over $2.8 million to various Virginia Democratic candidates since 1997.
Bell similarly had more donations of $100 or less, with 504 totaling $26,671.
However, the lion’s share of his funding came from 470 contributions of more than $100 — totaling $380,000.
Bell said there are three types of donors: small, large and institutional.
“All three of those are groups who have donated to my campaign,” he said.
The largest individual donor to Bell’s candidacy is Richard Baxter Gilliam, who gave $35,000.
Gilliam was the founder and director of Cumberland Resources, a coal extractor based in Abingdon, which was bought by Massey Energy for $960 million in 2010, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.
The Gilliam family also donated $5.2 million to James Madison University for the naming of the Leslie Flanary Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship, which is part of the school’s College of Business, according to the university’s website. The late Leslie Flanary Gilliam was a graduate of JMU’s 1982 class.
Bell has also received numerous donations from other industry groups, such as telecommunications giant Verizon, which donated $3,000 to his campaign.
Both Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Co. utility providers gave $4,500 and $2,500 to Bell’s campaign.
The Virginia Bankers Association and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association both gave $7,000, while the Virginia Dental Association also donated $3,500 to Bell’s campaign.
Alcorn was a dentist who owned a practice in Stephens City and Albemarle County and has worked as an associate in Bridgewater for over 30 years.
Bell first started representing the 58th House District in 2002, after beating Democrat C.S. Martin by over 4,000 votes.
Since then, he beat three other House candidates by margins ranging from 60% to 67%, and Bell has run unopposed five times over nine elections.
“I think we need to continue to preserve Virginia’s business climate,” Bell said. “We have more jobs and better jobs if employers want to come here.”
Bell said he would also work to improve mental health support and prioritize school safety if he wins.
“It’s time the voters wake up,” Alcorn said. “And if they are concerned about the climate crisis that’s pending and taking care of their communities, they’re going to have to vote for different people.”
Some of Alcorn’s goals, if elected, include policies such as “reining in health insurance monopolies, changing laws so we can have more clean energy and not taking corporate money,” she said.
The Nov. 5 election is the first time Alcorn will challenge Bell for the seat.
