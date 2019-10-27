BRIDGEWATER — It started as a routine checkup.
Kayla Reese’s son, Atley Hedrick, had a fever for what she thought was from an ear infection. After going to the doctor, Atley was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of 2.
“It’s scary,” said Amy Reese, Atley’s grandmother. “We are blessed that he is doing good now; we take it hour by hour, but [Atley] is our future.”
Desirae Jones knows firsthand what it is like to deal with children having medical issues, saying her son has been there. Knowing the hardships experienced by Atley’s family, Jones began organizing a Halloween Ride that came to fruition Saturday afternoon.
Dozens of members of the Veterans Combat Motorcycle Association 27-6, fellow bikers and family friends made their way to the Briery Branch Community Center for one cause — support Atley.
“We wanted to help the family, help with medical bills and let them enjoy themselves,” Jones said.
For months, Jones has been calling local businesses, VCMA members and other organizations to ask for their help, whether it be by donating money, raffle items or birthday gifts for Atley, who turned 3 this month.
Jones was able to gather more than 20 items for the raffle auction Saturday with 100% of proceeds going to Atley.
While the benefit ride focused on helping Atley, it also brought a focus to all children battling cancer.
“Funding is a huge issue,” Kayla Reese said. “They really don’t get what they need and deserve.”
Since Atley was diagnosed in February 2019, he has been treated with vincristine, a chemotherapy drug treatment for leukemia that is currently in critical shortage across the United States after one of two U.S. manufacturers discontinued production in July, according to Forbes.
“They have to ration it out,” Amy Reese said. “Luckily, Atley is on maintenance and only goes every three months for treatment.”
Jones said there needs to be more awareness of childhood cancer.
“You never see orange [ribbons] anywhere,” Amy Reese said.
As a parent, Jones said it made her think about how other people may have it worse in life.
“When you see how other people have it … being a parent, you think about that,” she said. “We need to teach our kids to help other people.”
While the rain may have deterred riders from coming out, Amy Reese said the benefit ride “showed the beauty in people and how they care.”
When Alan Jones told his VCMA brother Donald Sprouse, of Craigsville, about the benefit ride, it was an opportunity Sprouse couldn’t miss.
In 2012, Sprouse lost his wife to cancer, making the event hit close to home.
“You do what you can to help them out,” Sprouse said. “It’s hard for adults [with cancer], but for a kid it is even harder.”
Sprouse has participated in numerous benefit rides, saying that he enjoys meeting other people while knowing the rides he is doing are for a great cause.
“All these rides have a big meaning,” he said.
During a ride last year, Sprouse said he met Ronald Smith, whose wife was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
Smith, of Churchville, came out Saturday to support Atley and his family, saying “you have to show up and help your neighbors.”
“If it is a family out there hurting and in need, the community needs to come out and support them,” Smith said. “This is why we do this. Everyone is on different levels of life and there are people out there who need help.”
Smith said what makes a benefit ride different than others is how the community comes out to support.
“It makes that event the event,” he said.
