HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Planning Commission discussed two rezoning requests on Tuesday, followed by a hearing for the proposed creation of a subcommittee at its meeting this week.
Brentwood II LLC requested to amend the existing Brentwood Subdivision Master Plan that was approved in 1998 to include a 15.58-acre portion of the 30.01-acre subdivision to allocate for additional lots.
The subdivision is located approximately 0.3 miles north of Osceola Springs Road on Grassy Creek Road and is a mixed-home neighborhood with a mixture of manufactured and traditional, stick-built homes, according to the plan description.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, told commissioners Tuesday that the subdivision was approved in 1999 with 90 total lots. Approximately 36 lots have been developed with an additional six lots being recorded.
The applicant requested an increase of 21 lots for a total of 111 lots, according to Dyjak.
There was also a request to realign an internal street to terminate Whitestone Drive at the common area as opposed to connecting to Marble Ridge Drive.
The third request was to consolidate seven smaller common areas into a single common area with a walking trail on the back of the property and a new pond.
The final request was to reduce the minimum lot size from 10,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet to coincide with the master plan approved in 1999.
The subdivision’s plan description states that due to recent updates to the county’s zoning ordinance, Brentwood II LLC “proposes to amend Phase III of the Brentwood Subdivision to allow for greater density.”
“As illustrated in the associated Master Plan, the reduced lot sizing allows for total density to increase from 3.0 units/acre (90 lots total) to 3.7 units/acre (111 lots total), or a net increase of 21 single-family lots,” according to the plan description. “The increase in single-family residences has been reviewed with County Public Works and has been deemed a manageable figure that will not adversely impact water and sanitary sewer availability in the immediate service area.”
Bonnie Smith, who lives adjacent to the Brentwood Subdivision, told commissioners that she had concerns of water runoff and wanting a stronger barrier in between the properties.
Smith also told commissioners that the common area proposed is on a slope, leaving little area for children to play football or basketball.
Retention ponds existing on the property met regulations set in 1999. The new retention pond will be five times larger to met current regulations and concerns.
Commissioners raised concerns over stormwater management and the lot sizes being “tight,” ultimately tabling the request, 5-0, to further review the property.
Timothy Lilly requested to rezone a 1-acre parcel from A-1, or prime agricultural district, to R-1, a low-density residential district. The parcel is located off McGaheysville Road.
Dyjak said the property is surrounded by R-1 zoning districts and the request is to make the remaining parcel zoned R-1. There is no agricultural activity on the property.
Lilly told commissioners that it had taken him a couple of years to realize the property was zoned A-1, noting the delay in making the request.
No one spoke in opposition of the request during the public hearing. Commissioners voted to recommend the request for approval, 5-0.
Commissioners also discussed establishing a Capital Improvements Program Advisory Subcommittee that would be in charge of revamping the CIP when it begins during the spring of 2021.
Dyjak said the subcommittee would be comprised of up to seven members who would make recommendations for the CIP in January to the Planning Commission.
Commissioners voted in favor to establish the CIP advisory subcommittee, 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.