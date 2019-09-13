BRIDGEWATER — The Constitution of the United States of America was framed 232 years ago, and to celebrate, Bridgewater is hosting the second annual Constitution Week.
Assistant Town Manager Alex Wilmer said the Daughters of the American Revolution, an organization promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism, asked the town in 2018 to recognize Constitution Week and the town did so with a proclamation.
From Sept. 17-23, Bridgewater “urges all citizens to study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American with all the right and responsibilities which that privilege involves,” according to the proclamation.
“It is the privilege and duty of the American people to commemorate the two hundred and thirty-second anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” according to the proclamation.
Constitution Week is an event backed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
“The U.S. Constitution defined two axioms for our nation: the first for basic human equality and the second for a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” according to the governor’s website. “The aims of Constitution Week are to emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life and encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in Sept. 1787.”
