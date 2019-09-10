BRIDGEWATER — When the Bridgewater Town Council voted to adopt the fiscal year 2020 budget in May, the budget included the “fearsome foursome” — four projects that increased the budget by $2.4 million.
Projects include Riverwalk Phase I, Dry River Road, Dylan-Old River-Main, or DORM, and Main Street undergrounding. Three of those four projects have been issued a bond that will be up for public comment during today’s council meeting.
The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bridgewater Community Center.
The bond issuance, if approved, would cover the town’s share of funding for Main Street undergrounding and Dry River Road improvements, according to Town Manager Jay Litten’s staff report. The fiscal year 2020 budget did provide for the bond borrowing, making the issuance not new.
Improvements for Dry River Road between Old River Road and Cannery Woods Drive include a sidewalk on the west side, bicycle lanes on both sides and drainage improvements that include a new curb, guttering and repaving.
The project is a revenue sharing project with the Virginia Department of Transportation, making the town 50% responsible for the cost.
The undergrounding includes approximately 1,000 feet of overhead utilities on Main Street between Mount Crawford Avenue and Green Street.
“As a precaution, we tweaked the language of the bond issuance to include potential cost overruns at Riverwalk,” Litten said in his report. “That project is currently awaiting VDOT approval to bid, and if the bids exceed our grant and the bond has excess funds, we can tap it for the excess.”
Riverwalk Phase I construction would include a walking path roughly 1,000 feet in length that would run parallel to the North River and connect with Bridgeview Park, Seven Bridges Park and Edgebriar Park.
The town received the best loan proposal from Farmers & Merchants for $1.397 million at 2.49% interest for 10 years, with certain adjustments allowed thereafter, according to the report.
No funds will be drawn from the bond unless needed for the designated projects, according to the town’s advertisement.
Town Council will also consider a resolution pertaining to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Program grant used for a hotel study.
Town Council unanimously voted on a resolution of support regarding the consideration of a hotel feasibility study grant during a meeting in June. According to Litten’s report, the new resolution is largely non-substantive, but obtained useful information.
“There is, for example, a possibility of a federal loan guarantee for a hotel on the town’s land,” Litten said in the report. “We will continue to push forward.”
The meeting is slated to end with an update from Councilman Travis Bowman regarding Bridgewater’s Summer’s End Celebration held on Labor Day.
