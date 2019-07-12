BROADWAY — Broadway Mayor Tim Proctor has a list of things he wants to accomplish before hanging up his mayoral hat.
One of which is seeking his fourth term in November’s election.
“The citizens of Broadway have been outstanding to work with,” Proctor said. “If they approve of the way we are going, I want to keep it going for another four years.”
Broadway is the only Rockingham County town to hold elections in odd years. Previously, the mayor would serve a two-year term, but due to newly passed legislation, the mayor serves a four-year term.
If re-elected, Proctor will be the first mayor to serve a four-year term.
Council elections are staggered, with three seats open this year. Douglas Harpine, Richard Fulk and David Jordan are running unopposed.
The only member up for re-election running opposed is Proctor, a first for the mayor.
John Dove is running as an independent for the mayoral seat, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Proctor, 63, was first appointed to council in 1993 to replace his father, Francis Proctor, who retired after 24 years in office.
As of June’s council meeting, the two have served the Broadway community for a combined 50 years.
“I am proud of his service and for taking over for him,” Proctor said. “I get to carry on my dad’s legacy.”
The Broadway native recently retired from White House Foods, serving as the executive vice president. Proctor said although he is retired, he still serves on the board of directors for White House Foods.
Prior to working for White House Foods, he was a former president and CEO of Bowman Apple Products. He attended Broadway High School and James Madison University.
Since holding a seat on council until 2013, when he then ran unopposed to replace former Mayor John Long, who did not seek re-election, Proctor said the town has evolved in a “positive direction.”
“It is a lot different since my dad served,” Proctor said. “He said you have two responsibilities — keep the citizens safe and provide the standard, adequate municipal services. We are in the top 10 safest towns in Virginia, we upgraded our water treatment plant and we have an outstanding staff here.”
Proctor, who has now outserved his father, said it has been a real pleasure to serve on council and as mayor, adding that he has received positive feedback from residents.
“If they are happy where they are, I’d like to keep it going on that way,” Proctor said. “I am running again because I want to make sure we continue to add services and make sure rates continue to be low and affordable.”
