BRIDGEWATER — Although fall is still a few weeks away, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, just as Memorial Day ushers it in.
The days grow shorter and school is back in session, all markers of another summer closed. And the town of Bridgewater has celebrated this occasion for the last 22 years with a Summer's End celebration.
Megan Byler said she remembers the first celebration back in 1997, although she didn't work for the Parks and Recreation Department at the time. It was a small affair with lawn games and a single concession stand.
The event has grown steadily over the years. Now it includes a dozen food vendors run by civic organizations, such as Girl Scout troops and churches. A band plays every year, beer tickets are sold, the rides are cheap thanks to a good deal with the vendor the town uses and more.
Byler said it is hard to gauge how many people attend the event every year, as there is no admission fee and therefore no tickets sold to keep track of attendance. However, they could expect a few thousand people.
Typically families with children get to the festival, which is held at Oakdale Community Park, right when the event begins at 3 p.m. to maximize time on the rides and to avoid the lines, Byler said.
The day kicks off with a 5k race at the golf course, which close to 200 people participated in this year. It culminates with a concert — this year featuring bluegrass artist Jackson Flats — and a fireworks show after the sun sets.
"This is to celebrate the end of summer, and it's a good time to have it because it doesn't compete with other localities' events," Byler said.
Betsy Putney with the Public Works Department has been helping plan the Summer's End celebration since 2000.
"A lot of the community really enjoys the event and it brings them together," Putney said. "It's a small town. Everyone knows each other."
The winners of the 5k race were:
Overall men:
First - Diego Avila, 17 minutes 38 seconds
Second - Nick Cobin, 18 minutes 38 seconds
Third - Christian Souders, 19 minutes 7 seconds
Overall women:
First - Zanny Arey, 18 minutes 48 seconds
Second - Jenna Weaver, 22 minutes 7 seconds
Third - Mary Blair, 23 minutes 46 seconds
