HARRISONBURG — Diane Lepkowski has been working for Rockingham County for the last 35 years, and she will be honored along with 60 other county employees this week.
“It has been a really rewarding career,” Lepkowski said.
The Board of Supervisors will recognize employees for their terms of service during its meeting Wednesday.
When Lepkowski began working for the county in 1984, she started in the animal control department. She was there for 14 years before transferring to community development.
“I was interested in learning something different,” Lepkowski said. “In this office, I have had a variety of different roles.”
From handling zoning violation complaints to site plan review, Lepkowski worked her way up to becoming a deputy zoning administrator and deputy subdivision agent.
While she said it was “frightening” to be the only person to be recognized for 35 years of service, she has enjoyed helping people over the years.
“It has been a pleasure and I am planning for more enjoyable years in the county,” Lepkowski said.
County Administrator Stephen King said every year the county recognizes employees for their years of service by presenting them with a pin.
“It is a big deal to the county,” King said.
Other items on Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors agenda include a public hearing for a rezoning request and a proposal for Hose Company No. 4 to enter into a lease-purchase agreement.
Brentwood II LLC has requested to amend the existing Brentwood Subdivision Master Plan that was approved in 1998 to include a 15.58-acre portion of the 30.01-acre subdivision to allocate for 21 additional lots to bring the total number of lots from 90 to 111.
The subdivision is located approximately 0.3 miles north of Osceola Springs Road on Grassy Creek Road and is a mixed-home neighborhood with a mixture of manufactured and traditional, stick-built homes, according to the plan description.
The request was heard by the Planning Commission in September, but was tabled due to concerns over stormwater management and lot sizes being “tight.”
According to a staff report, the applicant, Ted Budd, submitted a response letter dated Sept. 13 addressing questions related to concerns raised at the meeting.
Regarding density, Budd wrote the increased density effectively reduces the cost of land development associated with each lot, allowing for affordable sale prices.
Through realignment of certain roads and a reduction at Stillhouse Lane, Budd said Whitestone Drive will be able to closely follow existing topography, eliminating overly expensive rock excavation.
Seth Roderick, with Monteverde Engineering, also sent a letter to commissioners addressing stormwater concerns, saying new regulations are in place to ensure the long-term functionality of any stormwater facility.
“In short, there are a multitude of stormwater management performance and maintenance safeguards that are in place now, but were not when the original phase of Brentwood was developed,” Roderick said. “These new safeguards will be enforceable as soon as the next phase of Brentwood is approved for construction.”
After reviewing responses and case evidence, commissioners recommended approval of the request during their Oct. 1 meeting.
Lastly, Hose Company No. 4 is seeking financing approval by the board to enter into a lease-purchase agreement with Republic First National Corp., in order to finance the acquisition of one new HME fire apparatus.
Hose Company No. 4 is replacing a 1979 tanker that is non-operable and is a safety concern, according to staff reports.
