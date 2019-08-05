DAYTON — More than a thousand mud-covered runners made their way through the small town of Dayton on Saturday morning during the eighth annual Dayton Muddler — a 4-mile adventure course.
Runners climbed hay bales, scaled climbing walls, teetered on seesaws and trudged through mud — lots of mud — in the summer heat. And these obstacles mentioned only scratch the surface of the numerous physical and mental challenges participants overcame to reach the finish line.
One challenge was an area where runners were given the options for jumping jacks and push-ups in large bold letters, but there was another option in smaller print which read “please ask to be excused.”
“It was meant to be like an assignment you would get from your professor in college asking you to read the whole thing, and you find out you didn’t have to do the assignment at all,” said Michael Betts, the marketing and events coordinator for Dayton.
Katie Cimini, of Harrisonburg, ran the Muddler and said it was a great event for a community like Dayton to put together.
Betts agreed.
“We’re only 1,800 people in Dayton but we can handle a 1,000-plus people muddy and running through town,” he said.
Another runner, Paul Riner, of Harrisonburg said, “It was fun to run through Dayton and everybody is in their yard, spraying you with hoses.”
And Betts, a runner himself, got the chance to do the course for a “hands-on” experience as Mayor Sam Lee and Town Manager Angela Lawrence gave out the awards.
The proceeds from this year’s event go to Boulder Crest Retreat, an organization that works to improve the mental, physical, emotional and economic well-being of military veterans and first responders, located in Bluemont.
Dayton is working to find out just how much the event raised, Betts said.
“It’ll probably be at least a week to 10 days before all those numbers are finalized,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.