Thanks to a gift from an anonymous donor, the Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc. has announced a full tuition scholarship from the Locust Point Farm Endowment.
The scholarship is open to Broadway High School seniors who plan to attend Virginia Tech and enter the College of Ag/Life Sciences, according to a press release.
The selected student may use $20,000 per year toward tuition, as well as on-campus room and board. If they remain in good academic standing at the university and in their chosen program, they will receive the same amount for up to four years.
The Locust Point Farm Endowment will also support student scholarships for Broadway High School seniors to attend a two-year community college, with the intent to transfer to an ag-related program at a four-year institution or a two-year vocational or trade school program that would support an ag-related career. This includes large equipment mechanics, welders, using drones and other technologies in agriculture.
Additional funding from the endowment will support agriculture programs in the Broadway feeder schools for items such as equipment, new programs/classes, and student activities in FFA.
REFI plans to support agriculture in the classroom programs at every level in the Broadway area, while also supporting the Massanutten Technical Center Agriculture Production Technology Program.
Susie Shomo, REFI’s board president said: “This is an amazing investment in the education of the students in Rockingham County Public Schools, and a true blessing as our foundation grows in its support of teachers and students.”
REFI manages nearly 75 scholarships and awards around $55,000 in classroom grants annually, which support innovative education practices by teachers in Rockingham County Public Schools.
