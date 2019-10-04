HARRISONBURG — Rockingham County has deep agricultural roots, but the soil is running dry.
Virginia is officially in a state of moderate drought, with Rockingham County 25% under the normal precipitation rate for the month of September, according to Jerry Stenger, director of the American Association of State Climatologists Designated State Office of Climatology.
However, the county is only abnormally dry rather than moderately dry, according to Norm Hyde, spokesperson for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, who said Rockingham is looking better than other parts of the state.
“Overall, Rockingham County has been abnormally dry,” Stenger said. “The temperatures for Rockingham County have been above normal from May to September, leading to an increase in evaporation.”
Stenger said that during the month of September, the precipitation rate for the county was “well below normal,” hitting at roughly 2.5 inches below the state average for the month. Temperatures in the county were also 6 degrees above normal.
“The low precipitation in September combined with the much higher temperatures resulted in the drying of the topsoil layer critical to crop and pastures,” Stenger said. “This will have a large impact on farmers.”
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Sunday that topsoil moisture is short or very short for 88% of the state, with hay and roughage supplies in similar conditions for 52% of Virginia’s livestock producers.
With topsoil becoming drier with every passing day, some farmers in Rockingham County are being forced to feed cattle with winter stock during the fall season.
Lareth May, president of the Rockingham County Farm Bureau, said his farm located outside of Timberville was hit with the dry spell earlier than expected.
“The pasture farm is dried up. The spring is not running, and I already started feeding hay and wheat pellets to the cattle at the end of September, which I usually don’t start till December,” May said. “I have a well used to water cattle with that is shallow right now, and I am expecting it to go dry soon.”
May said he does not feed his cattle hay and wheat pellets every day, but said it was “not a good situation to feed winter hay in the fall.”
“I am not sure if it is the geography, but the grass is so far gone … I am down to nothing,” May said. “What we need is two to three days of soaking rain, a few days of sun and then more rain.”
According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the last significant statewide rain system was in early July.
For Bob Threewitts, a farmer in Keezletown, the drought did not impact him as badly.
“We were very fortunate here in August and September and very lucky to have not experienced any issues,” Threewitts said. “It got dry, but we are not feeding out hay yet. We were one of the lucky ones this year.”
David Lee, a farmer in Linville, also said the drought did not leave a mark on his farm, but did notice some areas were drier than normal.
“I am just now starting to get dry, but there are some farms located in an area that tends not to get dry like mine,” Lee said.
Lee said after touring his farm on Thursday that he would have to rotate his cattle to a different pasture due to some areas being too dry for cattle to graze on.
Areas around the state are facing similar situations, but at a worse extent.
Rainfall records from the National Agricultural Statistics Service show that the Lynchburg area is currently 4.29 inches short compared to the average annual amount of 43.32 inches. Roanoke is 0.33 inches below average and the Washington area is 1.58 inches below average.
Norfolk is the region hitting above the average, having 2.53 inches above the annual rainfall amount.
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation said in a press release that the rainfall figures were the “complete opposite of last fall,” when farmers had to continue their harvest seasons into the winter due to excessive rain earlier in the year.
Robert Harper, grain marketing manager for VFBF, said in a press release that the conditions are too dry to plant winter grains.
“Farmers who’ve set aside land and purchased seed and fertilizer, they’re just waiting,” Harper said. “No one has been harmed yet, we’re still at the beginning of the planting window. But the clock is ticking.”
Harper said many Virginia grain producers who participate in conservation programs are faced with a difficult choice.
“It’s too dry for seeds to germinate, but those programs require them to plant cover crops each winter, and those planting dates are set by the calendar, not weather conditions,” Harper said. “Some farmers are spreading their seed now, hoping the weather will break and they’ll get some significant rain.”
Harper added that soybeans that were planted early also are suffering some yield losses due to the dry conditions. “Growers are hoping that as we get into full harvest season the quality and yields will improve.”
Meanwhile, the National Agricultural Statistics Service report noted that livestock producers in Southwest Virginia are struggling to feed their animals. Several counties, including Chesterfield and Hanover, have instituted a burn ban.
“September has been very harsh on most crops, and it may not be possible to recover from that,” Stenger said.
