ELKTON — The Elkton Town Council voted in favor of increasing the cemetery space fee along with the opening and closing fee for the Elkton Cemetery and many residents voiced discontent.
Council voted in favor of increasing the cemetery burial plot space fee from $600 to $1,000 for town residents, effective immediately. Council members Randell Snow, Jay Dean and Heidi Zander voted in favor. Margaretta Isom and Steve America voted against.
Council unanimously voted in favor of increasing the burial plot space fee from $600 to $1,500, effective immediately.
Council also voted, 4-1, in favor of increase opening and closing fees from $400 to $750 and for cremation opening and closing fees, an increase from $150 to $300 starting Sept. 1.
Voting against was Isom.
Mayor Josh Gooden said in an interview Thursday that for more than seven years, the town’s auditors have warned the town of the cemetery operating at a deficit, adding that the cemetery commission has been recommending the rate increase since May 2018.
“The cemetery commission and finance committee recommended the adjusted rates to assist the cemetery operate closer to a balanced budget and be less of a burden on the citizens of the town of Elkton,” Gooden said. “The town is dedicated to the continued maintenance and beautification of the Elk Run Cemetery.”
Teresa Lam, who lives right outside the town lines, told council at the Monday meeting that she was against the increase in the cemetery fees and had concerns.
“My ancestors who were buried through that cemetery are basically being drug through the mud,” she said to council. “That’s not the way things should be.”
She said the increase in money is to fill their depleted coffers, not for repairs or upkeep.
Lam added that county residents should not have to pay more than the town residents and that “county residents make up at least half of the bodies buried up there in the cemetery.”
Former Elkton Mayor Wayne Printz said the increase is regressive against senior citizens, low-income and veterans.
“What are we going to do when our people cannot afford a cemetery plot?” he asked the council. “Are we not going to bury them? Where is our moral compass? This is not the Elkton that I know.”
Donna Knight, a resident of Elkton, said it’s always been that the county and town pay the same fees across the board.
“I think what I’m seeing proposed is an extreme jump — way too much,” Knight said. “Instead of being done incrementally, it should have been done gradually and no difference should be made between county residents and town residents.”
In a special council meeting on March 28, 2005, council agreed to a space increase of $600 from $400 for both the county and Elkton, which took effect July 1, 2005, according to Cemetery Director Delores Hammer.
In a Facebook post following the Monday vote, Lam said she had plans to purchase two plots at the old rate on Tuesday so that her husband could be buried close to his grandmother.
“But the council couldn’t even do incremental rates as decent people would do. It had to be said with emphasis ‘immediately!’,” she said on Facebook. “So the contract I would have signed tomorrow for $1,200 is now gone and would be $3,000. Sorry not going to happen.”
