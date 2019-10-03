ELKTON — The Elkton Progressive Improvement Committee will host its Greater Elkton Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 13 to honor Lester Seal.
The tournament will be held at Woodstone Meadows Golf Course. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the tournament will start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served following the event.
Teams must consist of four players, and it will cost $75 per person or $340 per four-person team.
To preregister, contact Jim Schuler at 280-3025 or by emailing him at shenpromo@aol.com.
Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said teams are encouraged to register by Wednesday, but won’t be turned away for showing up the day of the event.
All funds will go toward the Elkton community for beautification and enhancement projects, such as constructing a pavilion for events downtown and a greenway near the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and Elk Run.
Gooden said the pavilion will break ground this fall.
“The greenway is a little more long-term, but we are seeking additional funding and grant resources,” Gooden said.
But the real meaning of the tournament is to remember Seal, who was a lifelong Elkton resident.
Seal was a one-of-a-kind person who was involved in the community for as long as he could be, until he died of cancer in September 2018 at 71 years old.
“He was one of the hardest working, nicest people I’ve ever met,” Gayle Harper said.
Harper met Seal four years ago through Meals on Wheels when he signed on to be a driver.
Meals on Wheels gives homebound seniors nutritious meals.
“Then later on, we both ended up on EPIC and reunited again,” she said.
Last year, Harper and Seal ran the Greater Elkton Memorial Golf Tournament.
Seal was easy to work with — a go-getter, too.
“It’s funny because Lester worked the tournaments but had never played golf before,” she said with a laugh. “Last year he drove a golf cart for the first time on a golf course and made sure he stopped by every single hole.”
She knew he was ill before he died, but it didn’t make the news less difficult.
“He was such a valued member of the community,” she said. “He did so much for Elkton.”
One of the things Harper is going to miss is his quiet demeanor and how he was always thoughtful and put others before himself.
Gooden, who knew Seal for around three years when EPIC started, said that if there was anyone who exhibited exceptional community service, it was Seal.
Seal was involved with Elkton Area United Services along with EPIC.
“No matter what the event was or the weather, you could always count on Lester to be there helping out,” Gooden said.
Along with being the co-coordinator of the 2018 golf tournament with Harper, he also served as the treasurer of EPIC and as the chairperson for the Elk Run Cemetery.
“Lester was willing to work hard and that’s a valuable trait to have,” Harper said. “Wish he was going to be there to help this year.”
Seal also served outside of Elkton. He served as an auditor for the U.S. government before becoming the first director of finance for the city of Harrisonburg.
Seal worked with Lee Foerster, the city’s retired director of parks and recreation.
Foerster worked with him for around 12 years.
“About two weeks after I became the director of parks and recreation, he came into my office and told me he would help me in any way he could,” Foerster said. “He meant it, not only professionally but in any other way, too.”
To Foerster, Seal was a helpful and agreeable person. But more than that, he was real.
“What stood out to me most about him was his realness as a person,” he said. “He was from Elkton, was a CPA, a Christian — he was true to his character,” he said.
And being true to who he was meant having no shame in his bottomless stomach.
“I always joked with him about how much he could eat and never gain a pound,” Foerster said. “I swear at functions he ate more than anyone else and took more home to eat and he stayed 140 pounds.”
Foerster stayed in touch with Seal after they stopped working together.
“If I didn’t see him at functions, we would chat on the phone and catch up,” he said. “I really miss him.”
