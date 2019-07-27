ELKTON — After a long successful run, Barbara Polin is closing up shop in Elkton to enjoy the life of retirement.
Polin, the owner and an artist for Solace Studios, began her business in the town in 2001, but her talent and desire to create pieces of art first started in 1966 as a clothes designer and in 1990 when she focused on marbling patterns on silk, leather and paper.
But her eye for business sparked in 1991 when she used vintage lace to make a piece of lingerie for a friend. From there, her friends asked her to make more.
“It all evolved from there,” she said, adding that at the time she was working full-time for a local printing and publishing company.
After leaving her corporate America job in 1992, she began creating and selling her art, which focused around marbling, silk and leather.
Marbling is typically used on paper and is performed by floating ink on a thickened mixture. The pattern is created by running a comb-like tool through the ink floating on the surface, according to the Solace Studios website. Only one print is possible per inking, which is what makes each pattern unique.
Polin moved to what is now Solace Studios at 193 W. Spotswood Ave. in 2001 after outgrowing her work space in her home. At first, she was only renting half of the Elkton space, but later was encouraged to buy the property.
After restoring the property from old dark paneled walls and windows that hadn’t seen sunlight in years, the space evolved into a gallery with around 250 regional and national artists featured in the gallery.
She sold to galleries and gift shops all over the country and Solace Studios was awarded Best Gift Shop by Virginia Living Magazine from 2012-17.
“Over the years, I have curated a large collection of handmade American crafts that one can’t find anywhere else,” she said. “But everyone should get to retire at some point, right?”
Polin said she is ready to look ahead.
“Elkton has been a fabulous location to have a retail shop,” Polin said. “All the people I’ve met along my journey really made it worth it.”
Mayor Josh Gooden said Elkton is fortunate to have had Solace Studios and Polin woven into the fabric of the downtown community.
“When Barb first shared her plans to retire with me, I was shocked but very happy with her,” Gooden said. “She has impacted my life since I was in elementary school when she sponsored projects to benefit the art program and the importance of art education.”
For Polin, coming to the decision to close Solace Studios was far from easy, but she evaluated all options before deciding to liquidate her assets.
Solace Studios, according to Polin, has been a travel destination for those outside of the Valley and the state.
“A lady came from Hampton last week specifically to shop here,” Polin said.
Others make yearly visits to see Polin and the art she has made and collected to be sold.
“I’m going to be sad to not see many of the people that make it a point to visit my shop, but I’ve appreciated meeting all the people I did,” she said.
Solace Studios was the recipient of a Bricks and Clicks grant in 2018 to promote the business as a destination within Harrisonburg and Rockingham County with the installation of large metal butterflies outside of the Studio.
In 2019, Polin spearheaded a Virginia Tourism Corporation Marketing Leverage Grant campaign to “Bridge the Gap” to promote Solace Studios and Noon Whistle Pottery in Standardsville.
The inaugural Bridge the Gap for Art event, which was a gallery hop between Solace Studios and Noon Whistle Pottery that took place April 6 and 7, stemmed around supporting local artists and taking the scenic route through the Blue Ridge Mountains. Around 400 American artists were represented through the event.
Now that Polin has ceased creating her marbled projects and stopped her online store, she has been working on selling everything.
She said she has gone through about 35% of her sales in the store and expects to close in about two months, which is when she thinks everything will be sold.
“The end goal has always been that I want to retire and I realized this is the best path for me at this point in my life,” she said, adding that she is still open to the idea of someone purchasing her business if they want.
Gooden said when speaking of downtown Elkton, one of the first things people think of is Solace Studios.
“She has not only served as a successful business but also a huge marketer of how great the Elkton community is for business, art and tourism,” he said. “And on a personal level, Barb is always interested in helping to critique and provide input on events, tourism initiatives and how to enhance downtown.”
Polin has been focusing on her business for so many years that she isn’t sure of what she wants to do next.
“I guess the first thing I want to do is take a big long deep breath and figure out where I want to go from here,” she said.
No matter if Polin decides to sell the property or keep it, she is staying put because she loves the Valley and all it has to offer her.
“I live in the most beautiful place in the world so I won’t ever relocate,” she said. “I love it here.”
