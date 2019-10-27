MCGAHEYSVILLE — Meghan McGhe has been eyeing Brix & Columns Vineyards for her wedding venue, and when she heard there would be a bridal expo there, it was a perfect fit.
The Shenandoah Bride Expo, sponsored by the Daily News-Record, featured more than 15 vendors to help from catering to finding the perfect dress.
For McGhe, of Harrisonburg, having everything in one place was a great way to mark things off her wedding check list.
"I am getting married in August and to have everything in a central location made it very helpful," McGhe said. "I would recommend this to everyone."
More than 50 soon-to-be brides spent their Sunday afternoon at the Shenandoah Bride Expo learning about local vendors who could be of use on their weeding day.
Tamara Gibson, owner of Tamara's Design, specializes in floral and botanical arrangements comprised of elements grown in her backyard.
Gibson said the event had been going well. Throughout the event, Gibson was offering a certificate for two people to participate in the Holiday Wreath Workshop for free as one of the many door prizes being offered.
Ashley Shifflett, of Broadway, was one of the door-prize winners at the expo, winning a $200 veil from Amanda's Touch.
Shifflett said she attended the Shenandoah Bride Expo because she is planning her wedding and wanted to meet some vendors.
"I have been talking to vendors and it all has been really exciting," Shifflett said. "There are things I didn't know about that I am not finding out so it has been very helpful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.