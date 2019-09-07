HARRISONBURG — As operations begin to come to an end, the Central Virginia Training Institute in Lynchburg looks to find a new place to call home for its residents.
Within the past year, one of CVTC’s residents was not only able to find a new home, but find a home in a familiar place.
Billy King, 53, arrived at CVTC when he was 4 years old, according to his sister, Lora Ferrell.
King spent almost his entire life at the Lynchburg facility, until 2018 when he left that part of his life behind him and moved to Pleasant View in Harrisonburg.
Founded in 1971, Pleasant View provides support to individuals who remain in their own homes or can live on their own. Through residential support service, Pleasant View provides intensive, individualized training to those with intellectual disabilities and at least one other disability, according to its website.
Pleasant View is home to several former CVTC residents who have been able to come back into the community since their departure.
The Lynchburg facility is slated to close next year following a settlement with the Department of Justice. In 2011, the DOJ found that Virginia’s treatment of people with disabilities in the training centers violated their civil rights. The following year, a settlement was reached with plans to transition most of the patients to community-based programs.
Dr. Hughes Melton, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, told a legislative subcommittee in July that the state has made “excellent progress” in transitioning patients, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Forty-five people still live in the Lynchburg center, and most have plans for where to go when they leave. Some families, however, are opposed to the closure and say other options aren’t sufficient to provide the necessary care, The Associated Press reported.
For Ferrell, the idea of leaving CVTC was questionable.
“As a family, we were scared,” Ferrell said. “We didn’t know how he would adapt to the change, and it was a big change.”
Ferrell said she was personally worried about the transition, but that worry disappeared once King arrived at Pleasant View.
“From day one, he did so well,” Ferrell said. “I was shocked.”
When King lived at CVTC, there were instances where King would be transferred to a different building. Ferrell said when King would move, he did not adapt well, which led to a concern when the time would come for King to move out of CVTC.
“Moving in Lynchburg was hard sometimes,” Ferrell said. “But the move [to Pleasant View] didn’t phase him. It was like he had been here forever.”
Since moving closer to home, King’s family has been able to do something they were never able to do before — go to church together.
King’s father is a pastor and his family attends church service every Sunday. With King formerly living in Lynchburg and his family residing in Elkton, it was difficult to attend church service together. With the help of Pleasant View’s programs, King is able to attend church with his family once a month — gaining experiences that used to be impossible.
King is also able to spend holidays with his family since moving to Pleasant View.
“We never spent holidays together for more than five minutes,” Ferrell said. “It has been amazing now to know I can visit for Thanksgiving.”
Ferrell said one thing she has noticed since King left CVTC is that he has gained weight and looks better than ever.
“It has just been amazing for him. He looks so good and happy,” Ferrell said. “I wish I knew about the [Pleasant View] program years ago.”
(1) comment
What a sad story of his first 53 years. How could a preacher subject his son to such a life?
