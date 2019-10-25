ELKTON — This isn’t Kim Bomaster’s first time opening a business, or her second or third, but she is ready to join forces with Bobbi Jo Good to open Kimbo Designs.
Bomaster and Good have been friends for years and are taking their friendship to a whole new level now that they are going to be business partners owning a shop where people can paint ceramics and wood signs.
Although the name of the DIY workshop stemmed from Kim’s first and last name, once Good got on board with the business she decided Kimbo Designs would also stem from her name.
“I named it Kimbo because my husband calls me that because my first name is Kim and last name has ‘Bo’ in it,” Bomaster said. “But then when Bobbi became my partner, she said the ‘Bo’ stands for her name.”
Although neither of the Bos live in Elkton, they said it’s the best place to be opening a business right now.
“Elkton is just such a cute town, and I have hope that it’ll be the next upcoming town,” Bomaster said. “Businesses are moving out towards the mountains and when this building became available for sale, I had to jump on it.”
The business, which is expected to open in mid-November, is located at 439 W. Spotswood Trail.
The first class offered at the store will be painting ceramic Christmas trees.
Good, who lives in Shenandoah, said that when Bomaster came to her asking if she would be interested in bringing ceramics classes to Kimbo Designs, she was thrilled.
“Ceramics started as a hobby for me,” she said. “My mother did it back when I was a teenager and I helped her with it. Then when she stopped doing it, she passed all of her materials down to me.”
While this is Good’s first time being part owner of a business, Bomaster, who lives in Port Republic, owns three other businesses.
She opened an information technology company, Intwined, in 2002 to do services for the federal government. In 2013, she opened Battlefields Sportsplex in Northern Virginia and in 2015 started a nonprofit called Payton’s Project in honor of her daughter, who died four years ago. The nonprofit focuses on anti-bullying.
Although Bomaster has been successful in all her businesses, she hadn’t planned for any of them to happen.
Bomaster originally went to school to be a nurse, and while working at a doctor’s office, she began fixing all the computers that would continually break down.
“From there, one thing led to the next and I opened up an IT business,” she said.
Her next idea, to open the sportsplex, stemmed from her love for roller derby.
Roller derby is a contact sport where two teams of five members roller skate counter-clockwise around a track and try to score points by having the “jammer” lap around the opposing team.
“I was looking for a place to play because the place I used to practice in shut down and I couldn’t find another venue,” she said.
Battlefields Sportsplex also offers baseball, dodgeball, lacrosse, soccer and softball.
“This new business in Elkton is also very exciting for me because since I had the IT company, I’ve always been a graphic designer and enjoy woodworking and it gives me a chance to do both,” Bomaster said.
Kimbo Designs has been a two-phased project, according to Bomaster.
Because she has been doing graphic design for the last three years, particularly laser graving and UV printing, she will have that on one side of the shop and the ceramics and wood painting on the other side.
“The process of getting this shop together has been fantastic,” she said. “The community feedback has been overwhelming — people are excited to have something to do in Elkton.”
Good said she is looking forward to interacting with the community and seeing them bring out their creativity.
“It’s exciting getting to watch people create their own work,” she said, adding that ceramics is easy to do after learning a few techniques.
She said the experience so far has been overwhelming, “but in a good way.”
Good and Bomaster said a number of people have come up to them asking when they can book birthday parties at the shop.
“People seem really excited for Kimbo Designs to open up, and that makes it even more exciting for us,” Bomaster said, adding that she has also applied for a beer and wine license to have “paint and sip nights.”
Both owners hope Kimbo Designs brings families and friends together to enjoy each other’s company while getting in tune with their creative sides.
“There’s not much in this area that parents and kids can sit down and do together,” she said. “We are helping to bring good memories back to people, and I feel very blessed and fortunate to be going into business with my friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.