TIMBERVILLE — Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst determined officers were justified in their use of deadly force while responding to an assault outside Timberville last month.
On July 7 at 9:15 p.m., a Rockingham County deputy and a Timberville officer responded to a domestic disturbance at 19589 Mechanicsville Road, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
There, they shot and killed an armed Johnny W. Dellinger Jr., 41, of Timberville.
In a press release issued Tuesday, Garst said no charges would be placed against the officers, who "took great risks to their personal safety to minimize the loss of life in this tragic and unavoidable instance."
Virginia State Police investigated the shooting at the request of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and provided Garst with their findings.
According to two witnesses and a 911 call, Dellinger assaulted two people at the scene, Garst's statement says.
The victims sheltered in the residence, and Dellinger "repeatedly fired a firearm at the home," the release says.
Dellinger then tried to enter the home. After the victims refused to let him in, he threatened to shoot through the door.
Officers arrived, and Dellinger began approaching one of them.
They repeatedly told him to halt his advance, but he refused and was shot, the release says.
According to the state police, the officers rendered aid, but Dellinger died at the scene.
Police say Dellinger, as a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
His death came less than two weeks after another officer-involved shooting in northern Rockingham County.
On June 26, a Timberville officer shot a sword-wielding assailant, Michael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville.
It occurred after the officer responded to a home in the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive at about 8 p.m. for a domestic situation.
When the officer arrived, Norquest was found barricaded inside the home.
Police said the officer entered the home and was assaulted by Norquest with a sword. The officer fired at Norquest, striking him at least once. Norquest died at the scene.
The officer, whose name wasn’t released, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he was treated for serious injuries and released. The officer was not the same officer involved in the later shooting.
Garst also ruled the first shooting was justified.