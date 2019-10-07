ELKTON — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to visit Elkton today to provide remarks during the Virginia State Forests 100-year anniversary celebration, as well as provide a dedication to the First Mountain State Forest.
The Virginia Department of Forestry purchased the 583-acre Boones Run Farm near Massanutten Resort in 2018 to preserve the woodland, fish and wildlife habitats.
The property is located off Bryant Hollow Road northwest of Elkton and borders the George Washington National Forest.
Northam will provide remarks at 1:30 before traveling back to Richmond.
— Jessica Wetzler
