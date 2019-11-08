The National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington district confirmed Thursday a small tornado touched down near Timberville around 6:04 p.m. on Oct. 31.
No injuries reported.
Through radar data, aerial photos and photos from the ground, the National Weather Service reported an EF-0 tornado touched down from 6:04 to 6:05 p.m., with an estimated maximum wind speed of 75 mph. It traveled 25 yards before dissipating.
Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington district, said the tornado that hit near Timberville was a weaker tornado and, due to weather conditions, could have touched down anywhere.
“The whole area was favorable for a tornado,” he said.
Around 6 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a small line of thunderstorms moving across north-central Rockingham County before the tornado touched down.
Residents began reporting damage on Henkel Lane.
The report says the tornado appeared to begin in a corn field on property southwest of Henkel Lane. Corn stalks were flattened in a narrow, meandering path roughly 25 yards wide. It then crossed over trees, snapping off large top branches. The tornado proceeded across an old barn, which was destroyed.
A nearby SUV was damaged after a piece of lumber from the barn impaled the windshield. The hood of the SUV was also peeled back due to the wind, the report stated.
A small shed was destroyed on property south of Va. 211, New Market Road, along with a small tree uprooted and several branches on the roadway.
The National Weather Service said the surge of localized straight-line downdraft winds could have enhanced low-level environmental spin, resulting in the brief tornado.
