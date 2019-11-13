Rockingham County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting Nov. 19 to discuss the adoption of the Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Rockingham County Administration Center.
The plan is a blueprint for future development based on traditional town patterns known as the traditional neighborhood development, according to the final draft. It will include four neighborhood focus areas for growth, including Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing and Crossroads.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, said updating the plan had been an ongoing effort, with the plan first being approved by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in 2015.
“The plan will ensure grid for target growth in the area,” Dyjak said. “The benefits would provide predictable growth along with design projections for the next 20 years.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockingham County's population is expected to increase by 17.5% between 2017 and 2040. To match the impending growth, the UDA advisory committee, stakeholders and staff looked at recently completed developments in Botetourt County and Loudoun County to provide examples for a “new direction and opportunity,” according to the final draft.
The new developments demonstrate a desire for creating neighborhoods with a mix of uses, including parks, walking trails and a multi-functional plaza space for festivals, farmers markets and other events.
Based off those examples, the Stone Spring UDA Plan was created to provide a 20-year vision for new walkable neighborhoods with a focus on the physical form and massing of buildings.
“We would be refocusing on traditional neighborhood design with more walkable, interconnected activity,” Dyjak said. “[The plan] would provide incentives for mixed use.”
The site design for the Loudon and Botetourt counties developments could show resemblance within the four focus areas, with Dyjak saying the areas would have civic amenities and possibly a multifunctional plaza.
“There could be a landscaped plaza or park, but it would depend on future design,” he said. “It is going to be organic, but could have those amenities.”
Dyjak said the plan would allow for more competition in future transportation and allow the advisory committee to seek mixed-use and commercial development.
If the Stone Spring UDA Plan is adopted as part of the comprehensive plan, the timeline of projects would begin with building civic amenities such as a library or community center as the center of focus area and end with the creation of a park or neighborhood center in focus areas.
Other projects would include a Stone Spring pedestrian and bicycle trail, a Boyers crossing multiuse trail, implement design guidelines related to parking placement and buildings and street design, according to the final draft.
The amount of time needed to complete projects varies from short term to long term with each new private development.
Dyjak said if Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors approve of the plan, the implementation of plans would start shortly after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.