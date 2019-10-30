WEYERS CAVE — It's a parent or grandparent's worst nightmare to have a child walk into traffic because they didn't look both ways before crossing.
Fortunately for Mark Baulch, his grandson, Finn Desper, 4, was not actually involved in a traffic crash. But as he lay on a table at Blue Ridge Community College with prosthetics and makeup giving an idea of what could happen if the young boy didn't look both ways, it gave a sobering image.
As part of an injury and illness simulation exercise, known as a moulage, EMT and paramedic students at BRCC used makeup and props to create a realistic look at common occurrences they might see as first responders on Wednesday.
"We've been talking a lot about looking both ways when crossing the street, but this one time he didn't," Baulch said of his grandson. His "wounds" included compound leg fractures, an open cranial fracture, basal fracture, and defensive wounds.
"He's had a rough day," Baulch said. But Finn assured him that he felt fine.
EMS instructor Scott Vanderkooi came up with the idea after students asked if they could dress up for Halloween.
"For me, every opportunity has to have a chance to learn with it," he said. This was an opportunity for students to dress up and be creative, but also show they have an understanding of injuries and illnesses and how they would be treated.
Wednesday's moulage was also an opportunity for the school to showcase its new program and facility, which includes an ambulance for students to practice with.
The different patients were judged by art students, nursing students, and administrators based on their aesthetics, as well as students' ability to explain what happened and how they would be treated in that situation.
Emily Snyder had a sucking chest wound, which was compromising a lung. Every time she breathed, air would escape the wound, which she simulated with a syringe attached to tubing and dish soap in the syringe, which would cause bubbling at the wound site.
"This is a lot of fun and neat for Halloween," Snyder said.
Brady Hylton was dressed in a dressing gown, sucking on a lollipop with a fake urine bag that was filled with a red substance.
"It's blood," Hylton said, explaining that he as a patient had a four-month-long kidney infection and that every time paramedics took him to the hospital he would ignore doctors' instructions.
"Also I try to light a cigarette every time I get in the ambulance," Hylton said. While his character may seem far-fetched, Hylton said this is one of the most common patient experiences paramedics see.
Other injuries and illnesses included a psychosis episode that was drug induced. The patient had to be restrained after attacking the paramedic. Another patient had a badly burned hand and forearm after pouring gasoline on a bonfire.
