BRIDGEWATER — For the 20th year, John Wayland Elementary School has been recognized as one of the best in the state for environmentally friendly practices by the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the commonwealth. These schools are being recognized for their environmental and stewardship efforts during the 2018-2019 school year.
Now in its 20th year, the goal of the program is to recognize those exemplary efforts undertaken by Virginia schools to increase the environmental awareness and stewardship of their students and this year, DGIF was able to recognize 67 Virginia schools, according to a press release.
Three schools have submitted their success stories every year since the beginning of the program. These three schools, John Wayland Elementary in Rockingham County, Peasley Middle School in Gloucester County, and North Branch School in Afton, have been steadfast in their commitment to including environmental stewardship and education in their curriculum.
Five of the 67 schools are from Rockingham County and include Elkton Middle School, Linville-Edom Elementary School, McGaheysville Elementary School, and Wilbur Pence Middle School, along with John Wayland Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.