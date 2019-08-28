BRIDGEWATER — Labor Day arrives Monday and with it comes Bridgewater’s annual Summer’s End Celebration at Oakdale Park.
Those who were unable to make it to the Rockingham County Fair will get another chance to enjoy carnival rides beginning at 3 p.m., while enjoying food and beverages.
B-Rec pass holders will receive wristbands for endless rides while those living outside of Bridgewater will be charged $5 a person for an endless ride wristband.
Jackson Flats will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., playing party classics from traditional Bluegrass, County, Pop, Rock, Soul and R&B.
Fireworks will fill the night sky around 8:30 p.m.
— Jessica Wetzler
