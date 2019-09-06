HARRISONBURG — Chaz Haywood, clerk of the circuit court for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, announced Thursday that the Library of Virginia had awarded the circuit court preservation grants to restore and preserve historical records.
Six deed books ranging from the 1770s-1880s will be preserved under the grant funding. In total, the Library of Virginia awarded more than $24,000 in grants to the circuit court.
“As the keeper of the records, it is my intention to preserve and make accessible all records in my care for the citizens to whom they belong,” Haywood said.
Haywood took office in 2008 and has received $245,998.70 in grants.
— Jessica Wetzler
