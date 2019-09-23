KEEZLETOWN — For Keezletown and Rockingham County locals, Every Soul Acres is a often a winter holiday stop for Christmas trees of many varieties, but people were driving up the hill Saturday for a different seasonal attraction.
For the last three years, Every Soul Acres has been hosting its Sunflower and Pumpkin Harvest Festival where people of all ages can come out and enjoy the fall festivities.
The owners, Bobby and Laura Wolfe, purchased their family farm in 2017 along with the adjoining Evergreen Tree Farm that has been operating for more than 40 years.
With the idea of providing a family-friendly environment that would also serve the community, the family started opening the farm’s doors for an extra season.
“If we can provide an environment that is fun and a low cost, then let’s do it,” said Bobby Wolfe. “It is important to promote the community.”
Holly Balice, of Broadway, grew up a mile away from the farm and remembers visiting to pick out a Christmas tree ever since she was a little girl. Now, she is able to share those memories with her own children, who found the petting zoo to be their favorite activity during the festival.
“It gives us a taste of fall,” Balice said. “We were trying to get in some fall activities and this was perfect.”
Another popular attraction for children was a corn pit and freshly made kettle corn.
First-timer Garrett Baldwin, of New Market, made the trip to Every Soul Acres so his child could enjoy the fall fun.
“We picked sunflowers and pumpkins and they loved it,” Baldwin. “It is a good way to get outside.”
From now until Oct. 27, the pumpkin patch will be open from Thursday-Sunday to allow visitors to pick their own pumpkins. Pumpkins can be purchased for 49 cents per pound or $35 for a full wagon.
The pumpkin patch features pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, including the farm’s “Big Moose” pumpkin that can weigh up to 100 pounds.
Visitors can pick sunflowers until frost, but are recommended to call in October to check on the farm’s supply. The sunflower field is also open from Thursday-Sunday and sunflowers are $1 per bloom.
Bobby Wolfe said Every Soul Acres is the only area to provide a hybrid of yellow and red sunflowers that can add more variety to a bouquet.
Hours of operation are from 1 p.m. to dark Thursday, from 10 a.m. to dark Friday and Saturday and from noon to dark Sunday. Cash and credit cards are accepted as a form of payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.