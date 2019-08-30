HARRISONBURG — The moment Gary Hess laid his eyes on a corn maze, inspiration took the wheel.
Since the late 1950s, the Hess family has owned and operated Back Home on the Farm, located off Willow Run Road north of Harrisonburg.
The farm is only a fraction of the full operation.
The Hess family owns three farms across the county, totaling nearly 600 acres. A specific 240 acres bordering the city limits offers a family-friendly focus.
Back Home on the Farm is home to more than 30 attractions to entertain not only children, but also adults.
The signature attraction features a corn maze that changes every year. Paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock Festival, this year’s theme is peace, love and pumpkins.
The corn maze will be open to the public on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
“We started with just a corn maze and a 60-foot slide,” said Lynne Hess, co-owner of Back Home on the Farm. “Every year it grows.”
Lynne Hess said their team is a part of a national group of 300 farmers based out of Utah. As a member of the group, the Hess family and farm employees present their corn maze theme ideas with the group and receive a design plan for the maze.
When it comes down to picking a theme, Lynne Hess said the planning begins during the winter with some research.
“We were looking into some of the things that happened in 1969 and we hit on Woodstock," Lynne Hess said. “So we thought we would have some fun with the music.”
By mid-spring, Lynne Hess said the family and staff begins planting the corn row by row, starting from north to south and then east to west to resemble “graph paper.”
Lynne Hess said by planting the corn later than a typical farmer would, it allows the corn to be greener later in the year.
Once the corn starts growing, it’s time to cut the paths after the corn reached a few inches in height. As the corn continues to grow, the pathway is maintained to form the maze.
“We harvest the corn once the season is over,” Lynne Hess said. “Or we sell it and give it to dairy farmers who need it.”
Attendees can participate in the more than 30 attractions for $10. Attractions include two underground slides, sound garden, wagon ride, barnyard golf, pig races, sling shots and a cat’s cradle maze.
Children under the age of 2 are free and grandparents bringing grandchildren are half price.
Made-to-order apple cider doughnuts and whoopee pies are an additional cost.
“We want people to enjoy getting out as a family,” Lynne Hess said. “To leave the couch and computers and make some memories.”
