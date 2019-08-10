PENN LAIRD — Jessica Tamis’ mom was a teacher, so she grew up in and out of the classroom and saw the impact her mother had on children.
It inspired her to be a teacher too.
Tamis is one of 90 new teachers for Rockingham County Public Schools, and for the past two days she’s been getting the lay of the land during new teacher orientation and help at Spotswood High School.
Tamis will be teaching fifth grade at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway. She recently graduated from James Madison University with her master’s degree.
She student-taught with Rockingham County Schools and fell in love with this area and the school division. Tamis is originally from New York.
“It’s been great to see all the support we have these past two days,” Tamis said of orientation. “I feel very fortunate to be teaching in Rockingham County.”
Tamis said that the most helpful thing she learned during orientation is what to expect this next year, to get an overview of all that’s going to happen during her first year.
“I’m nervous and excited — mostly excited — but I do have those first-day nerves,” she said.
Tamis was one of 90 teachers to take part in new teacher orientation this week. Ninety is a pretty typical number for Rockingham County Schools, perhaps a few more than last year, said Michele Judd, chief human resources officer.
New teacher orientation is a chance for teachers to meet school board members, the superintendent and assistant superintendent, and to learn about the resources available to them to help them be successful, Judd said.
Along with meeting people, new teachers heard presentations on topics such as legal matters and meaningful learning foundations. Many members of central office staff spoke to the new teachers about their position and relevant information.
All teachers will return to the classroom on Tuesday and students will return for the 2019-2020 school year on Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.