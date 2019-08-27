HARRISONBURG — As low milk prices continue to batter U.S. dairy farmers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the number of American operations enrolled in the new Dairy Margin Coverage program.
Nearly 18,000 dairy farmers will receive payments when they are trapped between high feed prices and low milk prices. But first producers must pay premiums into the program and must also qualify for a certain size “margin” between the milk price and feed price before receiving money.
Out of Virginia’s 565 dairy operations, nearly half, 261, have enrolled in the program, according to USDA data.
Samuel Goering, of the Home Place Dairy in Dayton, is one of the about 70 producers in Rockingham and Page counties who has coverage under the Dairy Margin Coverage program.
Goering milks 200 cows on his farm.
“I think this dairy market coverage will really help the small- to medium-sized farms remain profitable in times of low milk prices and high feed prices,” Goering said.
In all, the program expects to pay over $3.8 million in disbursements to dairy producers.
“Every little bit helps,” said Kevin Craun, who co-owns Hillview Farm in Bridgewater with his brother, Steve Craun. “But in the whole scheme of things it’s not like it’s a huge windfall.”
The Craun brothers milk a herd of about 150 cows.
Dairy farmers have faced low milk prices for the past five years, said Eric Paulson, executive secretary and treasurer of the Virginia Dairymen’s Association.
In previous years, Goering had coverage under the last dairy program — the Dairy Margin Protection Program, otherwise known as the MPP.
The programs accompany new farm bills every five years.
For three years of the previous farm bill, Goering got coverage under the Margin Protection Plan. But he was only paid out twice.
“I think many dairy farmers weren’t satisfied [with the Margin Protection Program],” Paulson said. “It didn’t do the job it was supposed to.”
Many farmers paid “millions” into the program but received nothing back out, he said.
But the Dairy Margin Coverage program includes changes to help farmers more, such as increasing the coverage level to $9.50 margin between feed and milk price per hundredweight.
The number of medium-sized farms has been decreasing, but the number of large and small farms have been increasing, according to the 2017 Farm Census.
Goering said the new program gave him “hope.”
“To me, it looked like a program that the USDA had in place to protect small- to medium-sized farms,” Goering said. “They see the value in farms to local economies and they’re wanting to protect those farms.”
Goering got his first payments from the new Dairy Margin Coverage Program in July, which retroactively included payments from months all the way back to January because farmers could not enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program until June.
Just because the program is available, does not mean people will use it.
“In Rockingham, there’s a large percentage of the dairymen who don’t use any federal programs because of their religious affiliations,” said Kevin Craun.
And even if you get help, the payments are not a silver bullet, Steve Craun said.
“The amount of help you’ll get is not enough to dig you out of the hole you’ve got yourself in over the past five years,” he said.
