A new paramedic program at Blue Ridge Community College is showing off its skills with an event today that simulates an emergency situation.
The paramedic class is having a “moulage” contest to see who can create a mock injury or illness that they may encounter as an emergency medical technician or paramedic.
Moulage is the art of applying mock injuries for the purpose of training emergency response teams and other medical and military personnel.
These fake injuries will be on display for BRCC students and employees to judge their favorites.
Also during the event, community members can learn more about being an EMT or paramedic. Faculty and emergency medical services students will be there to take questions.
As this is a new program at BRCC, this is the first time the event is being held. The entire paramedic class will participate, about 10 students, as well as a few EMS students.
The idea for the event was that of EMS instructor Scott Vanderkooi.
The new paramedic program coincides with the completion of the new biosciences building at Blue Ridge Community College, which includes an expanded nursing wing as well as a real ambulance for students to practice in.
The moulage event will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the biosciences building at BRCC in Weyers Cave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.