BRIDGEWATER — After nearly two months of consideration, Councilman Steven Schofield told Town Council that the ordinance committee is recommending there not be a change to Title 16 of Bridgewater’s Code of Ordinance.
The consideration began when a new town resident asked council members to consider looking into the ordinance pertaining to walking dogs or other animals during a July meeting.
Title 16 of Bridgewater’s Code of Ordinance states that “an animal may be deemed to be at large whenever it is off the property of its owner or custodian and not under its owner’s or custodian’s immediate control.”
The resident, who asked not to be named, said the ordinance did not specifically say the animal needs to be on a leash. The resident said during the July meeting that over that last six weeks, she had pepper-sprayed three dogs that were not on a leash and approached her.
Schofield said the committee met and felt the language in the ordinance was “strong enough to take care of any situations” and suggested no action be taken to change the ordinance.
— Jessica Wetzler
