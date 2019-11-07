A proposal to build a senior living facility will be heading to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors with a recommendation of approval by the Planning Commission, which unanimously backed a rezoning request Wednesday.
Andy Piplico, a contract purchaser based in Williamsburg, submitted a request to rezone approximately 8.38 acres near the intersection of Rock Port and Port Hills drives for a gated independent senior living community.
The property, located off Stone Spring Road and west of Port Republic Road, is zoned general agricultural.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said the senior living community, called Crownpoint, would be comprised of 130 “luxury-styled” group home units with one to two bedrooms and 42 attached dwellings of duplexes and rowhouse units, according to staff reports. It would be limited to 172 units.
According to the plan description, “Crownpoint will provide residents with a low-maintenance, high-quality standard of living, with on-site concierge and maintenance personnel and proximate access to urgent medical care at Sentara-RMH. A high standard of living will be accomplished through quality construction, improved common areas, maintenance-free private yards and shared amenities, diverse living options, and an emphasis on security to include controlled points of access.”
Group home construction will be done in two phases — a three-story residential structure with an attached community building first and an additional three-story group home second. Duplex and townhouse-style units will be constructed as demand dictates.
The community will also feature an outdoor common area with a dining area, recreational activities, a designated area for dogs, a greenhouse, green space and an electronic vehicle charging station. Electric cars and bicycles will be available, according to Piplico.
Additional services in the plans include education opportunities, housekeeping, a coffeehouse, a hair and nail salon, speaker series, fitness classes and other entertainment and special events.
Amenities would “benefit quality of life, and may vary over time to best suit the present-day needs of the residents,” according to plan description.
Piplico told commissioners that Crownpoint would target middle-level income adults, adding that he “hopes to be affordable in the sense we will not have any entrance fees for apartments and small entrance fees for duplex townhomes.”
Units would be rented and not available for purchase, Piplico said. There would be no age restrictions, but the average age for residents would be 84.
Commissioner Mike Harvey said the request was in a good area, noting the close proximity to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
With no opposition during the public hearing, commissioners recommended approval of the request, 5-0.
