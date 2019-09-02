HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham County Planning Commission has plans to discuss two rezoning requests and a proposed creation of a subcommittee at its meeting this week.
Brentwood II LLC has requested to amend the existing Brentwood Subdivision Master Plan that was approved in 1998 to include a 15.58-acre portion of the 30.01-acre subdivision to allocate for additional lots.
The subdivision is located approximately 0.3 miles north of Osceola Springs Road on Grassy Creek Road and is a mixed-home neighborhood with a mixture of manufactured and traditional, stick-built homes, according to the plan description.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, said the subdivision was approved with 90 total lots. Approximately 36 lots have been developed with an additional six lots being recorded.
“The applicant is requesting an increase of 21 lots for a total of 111 lots,” Dyjak said.
There was also a request to realign the roads, consolidate four common areas into one central open area, add a walking trail and add a pond.
The subdivisions plan description states that due to recent updates to the county’s zoning ordinance, Brentwood II LLC “proposes to amend Phase III of the Brentwood Subdivision to allow for greater density.”
“As illustrated in the associated Master Plan, the reduced lot sizing allows for total density to increase from 3.0 units/acre (90 lots total) to 3.7 units/acre (111 lots total), or a net increase of 21 single-family lots,” according to the plan description. “The increase in single-family residences has been reviewed with County Public Works and has been deemed a manageable figure that will not adversely impact water and sanitary sewer availability in the immediate service area.”
Timothy Lilly is requesting to rezone a 1-acre parcel from A-1, or prime agricultural district, to R-1, a low-density residential district. The parcel is located off McGaheysville Road.
Dyjak said the surrounding area is already zoned R-1 and the request is to make the remaining parcel zoned R-1.
Commissioners will also discuss establishing a Capital Improvements Program Advisory Subcommittee that would be in charge of revamping the CIP when it begins in the spring.
Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
