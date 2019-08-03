HARRISONBURG — Another batch of ordinance amendments has been laid on the Rockingham County Planning Commission’s table — this time pertaining to spas.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for four proposed ordinance amendments and amendments regarding the Capital Improvements Program.
The first item on Tuesday’s agenda includes adding the definition of “time-share and time-share, lockout unit” to the county code’s zoning chapter.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for Rockingham County, said Wednesday the ordinance amendment is being proposed to provide clarification to language in the county code.
“It is more of a housekeeping item,” Dyjak said.
The ordinance amendment will be followed by three other ordinances related to each other.
In the Code of Ordinances chapter 17, the definition of spa reads as: “An establishment, including, but not limited to, a massage therapy establishment, which offers massage and body or facial treatments. Full-service hair salons, make-up consultation and application, and manicure and pedicure services may be provided as additional services. Anyone rendering services on premises shall be licensed by the state for the services that are provided.”
An amendment was proposed to clarify that a hair salon may operate independently of a spa.
Dyjak said the amendment was proposed to, “make sure those people operating a hair salon or barber shop are able to do so.”
A second amendment was filed to add both a fitness center and spa as permitted uses with supplemental standards in the R-3, or general residential zoning district.
The supplemental standard would be limiting the space to 2,000 square feet, according to Dyjak.
The third amendment, similar to the second proposed amendment, deals with adding the supplemental standards of 2,000 square feet for fitness centers and spas in the R-3 zoning district to section 17-607 of the Code of Ordinances.
Dyjak said all three ordinances are related and were brought to staff’s attention due to the ambiguity in county code. The amendments would make it easier to operate a fitness center and spa in a R-3 zoning district.
Planning Commission will also consider amendments to the adopted Rockingham County fiscal years 2017-2021 Capital Improvements Program.
The CIP serves as a five-year plan to guide the constructio of acquisition of capital projects, according to the advertisement. The amendments will include the addition of several infrastructure and road projects.
Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
