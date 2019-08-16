HARRISONBURG — The Kiss a Cow fundraiser for the American Cancer Society was held Thursday at the Rockingham County Fair.
Four contestants — Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, Rebecca Holloway, Kyle Rogers, and Chris Bailey — have been fundraising online for the past couple of weeks, and on Thursday they had one last chance to dart through the crowd soliciting additional funds with buckets.
The winner of the concert would get a chance to kiss the lipstick-wearing cow, Susie Q.
Kiss a Cow has been around since 2002 and was started in honor of a 4-H agent who has since died from her cancer diagnosis.
“Not many communities have something like this,” said Adam Ford, a 4-H volunteer. “It fits Rockingham County.”
Over the years the event has raised more than $50,000 for cancer research and funding.
Once the money was counted each person’s place was announced. Coming in fourth was Rogers, who raised $155.61. Next up was Bailey who raised $242.67.
Holloway raised $424.85 bringing her to third place, leaving Wolfe-Garrison as the winner with $535 raised.
Although they didn’t win, everybody gave Susie Q a kiss on the cheek or nose.
“This is just an example of something that brings the community together,” said Wolfe-Garrison, who represents District 2 on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.
